American-led negotiators close in on Gaza agreement to halt fighting

"The abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences," Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Sunday, referring to the UN Relief and Works Agency

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

American-led negotiators are edging closer to an agreement in which Israel would suspend its war in Gaza for about two months in exchange for the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas, a deal that could be sealed in the next two weeks and would transform the conflict consuming the region.
 
The head of the United Nations vowed decisive action against any staff in Gaza found to have taken part in October’s attack on Israel while urging nations not to withhold funding for the “desperate populations” receiving aid as the war continues. 
 
“The abhorrent alleged acts of these staff members must have consequences,” Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Sunday, referring to the UN Relief and Works Agency. 
 
“But the tens of thousands of men and women who work for UNRWA, many in some of the most dangerous situations for humanitarian workers, should not be penalized.”
 
So far, the UN said 12 people have been implicated in taking part in the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed 1,200. Nine of the UN staff have been fired, one is confirmed dead and the identify of two others is being clarified, according to Guterres. 
Fury over the latest developments prompted nations including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, Germany and Finland to say they will pause funding for the agency. 
 
That led UNRWA to issue an urgent appeal, saying it won’t be able to meet the needs of people in Gaza next month. 
 
The organization — long a lifeline for the most vulnerable populations in Gaza — has become more essential since Israel sent troops into the territory to dislodge Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and EU. 
 
That’s left more than 2 million people increasingly dependent on food, water and medical aid, according to the UN.  
 

Since the allegations against UNRWA staffers were made last week, the UN has sought to balance outrage over their alleged actions against the need to provide humanitarian support. 
 
“Anyone who betrays the fundamental values of the United Nations also betrays those whom we serve in Gaza, across the region and elsewhere around the world,” UNRWA Director-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement Friday.
 
A vast majority of UNRWA’s 30,000 staff is Palestinian, with 13,000 of those in Gaza. 
 
The US is UNRWA’s single-biggest donor, having contributed more than $296 million to the group in 2023.
First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

