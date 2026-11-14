Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei calls computing power deepest business dilemma

By Shirin Ghaffary and Emily Forgash

Anthropic PBC Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei named sourcing computing power as one of the artificial intelligence company’s biggest challenges, in a briefing ahead of its hotly anticipated initial public offering.

“Compute is the deepest business dilemma that the company faces,” Amodei said Friday at a JPMorgan Chase & Co. event in a conversation with the bank’s CEO, Jamie Dimon. “The issue that we have with compute is that because this field is growing so fast from a technological perspective, and we don’t know how that is going to transfer to the creation of economic value on the business side,” the firm has this huge uncertainty.

Figuring out how much computing power is needed a year or two years in advance is a difficult problem due to the unpredictability of revenue coming from new AI technologies, he said. If Anthropic purchases too little of it, Amodei said, then the company lacks the resources needed to sell to customers and invent new technologies, putting pressure on its revenue.

If it purchases too much, then “you can financially overextend yourself,” he said.

Anthropic has various ways to “soften” the bet around spending on computing power, including maintaining strong gross margins and keeping cash on its balance sheet, Amodei said. He also noted that being able to have the resources to secure computing power is one of the primary reasons the company is going public now.

Anthropic’s commitments climbed to nearly $901 billion in the latest filing, most of which are for computing power and chips. About $71 billion worth — a figure that’s larger than the individual market caps of roughly two thirds of S&P 500 companies — are due just in the year through Sept. 30, 2027.

Amodei was pitching the firm’s IPO to an audience at JPMorgan’s headquarters in Manhattan that include high-profile investors including Bill Ackman. Dozens of invitees streamed out of the building after the fireside chat ended to be whisked away in the line of SUVs waiting outside the building’s entrances. Many individuals carried matte-black gift bags emblazoned with JPMorgan on the side. One attendee said the gift bags include the IPO prospectus.

“I was impressed,” Ackman said about Amodei in an interview after the event. “He seemed like a very thoughtful, measured CEO.”

Anthropic is seeking to raise as much as $64.4 billion in an IPO and $26 billion in a private placement. Taken together, that’d be the biggest listing of all time. Anthropic’s IPO has drawn about six times the orders for the shares available, Bloomberg News reported earlier.

The rising popularity of AI products, including its coding models, has helped fuel revenue increases for Anthropic. The company reported a revenue run-rate of $81 billion as of Oct. 31, up $10 billion from the end of September, according to the company’s filings.

The AI company is seeking to go public right as the market has been hit by rising anxiety over the AI boom, particularly given the sudden leadership change atop one of the companies at the heart of it. Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang was ousted earlier this week from his post after reports of several affairs, including one with a woman suspected of spying for China.

On Friday, as Anthropic gears up for its IPO as it enters the final days, Amodei invoked one of the company’s core tenets to characterize how he’s approaching the listing.

“We want to underpromise and overdeliver,” Amodei said.