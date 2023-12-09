Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Apple's iPhone, watch product design chief Tang Tan to leave in shake-up

Tang Tan, whose title is vice president of product design, is leaving in February, according to people with knowledge of the matter

Apple, Apple Logo

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 07:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Mark Gurman


The Apple Inc. executive in charge of product design for the iPhone and smartwatch is stepping down, bringing a shake-up to the company’s most critical product lines.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tang Tan, whose title is vice president of product design, is leaving in February, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the move isn’t public. Tan reports to John Ternus, senior vice president of hardware engineering, and the division is reshuffling duties to handle the transition. 

New Apple Products Go On Sale At Fifth Avenue Store
The executive in charge of product design for the iPhone and other Apple devices is leaving the company.
Several deputies to Ternus and Tan are getting expanded roles as part of the changes. That includes Richard Dinh, Tan’s top lieutenant and head of iPhone product design. Dinh is being elevated to report directly to Ternus. Kate Bergeron, a hardware engineering executive responsible for Mac teams, is taking over the design of the Apple Watch. 

Apple didn’t respond to a request for comment on the changes.

The iPhone and Apple Watch are central to Apple’s operations, accounting for well over half of the tech giant’s $383.3 billion in revenue last year. Tan also was responsible for the design of accessories and oversaw the company’s acoustics team, which handles much of the development of the AirPods. Those two groups are being relocated under Matthew Costello, who is in charge of Beats and the HomePod smart speaker.

People familiar with Apple’s operations say the Tan departure is a blow, and that he made critical decisions about Apple’s most important products. Beyond the iPhone, his work on the Watch and AirPods helped turn those devices into major growth drivers for the Cupertino, California-based company.

Under Apple’s organizational structure, the product design team works closely with its industrial design and operations groups. Tan’s team has tight control over product features, including the look of devices and how they’re engineered.

Key Speakers At The Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 
John Ternus has reorganized the hardware engineering group, which he has overseen since 2021.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

After iPhone 15, Apple to start producing iPhone 15 Plus in India

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster was a result of drawn-out tensions

Preventing carbon leakage CBAM's aim: Europe as India threatens retaliation

US job growth accelerates in November, unemployment rate drops to 3.7%

Fed pivot to interest-rate cuts seen likely to start in May, traders bet

Chinese leaders brainstorm economic woes but give no policy details

Tan is the second senior executive to announce departure plans recently. Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that Steve Hotelling — a vice president in charge of hardware technologies like Touch ID, Face ID and displays — is retiring. Hotelling reported to Johny Srouji, senior vice president of hardware technologies.

It’s also at least the third exit in a year from Ternus’ organization. Yannick Bertolus, who was once in charge of hardware product quality and later ran hardware product management, recently retired. His predecessor in the latter role, Laura Legros, left at the end of last year. 

Ternus, who took charge of hardware engineering in 2021, recently shuffled other parts of the organization. He elevated Dan West — formerly the No. 2 executive for hardware quality — to a new non-product role reporting to him. Other executives in charge of Mac product design and iPhone hardware systems were also promoted, suggesting that Apple could be preparing for more leadership changes in the coming year.
Topics : Apple iPhone Apple Watch Technology Apple store

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 07:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon