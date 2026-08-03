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Home / World News / Atari posts highest annual revenue in over a decade on gaming revival

Atari posts highest annual revenue in over a decade on gaming revival

Atari, the arcade ‌and console pioneer that ​filed for bankruptcy protection ​just over a decade ago, is riding a broader ​industry shift toward mining back catalogues and nostalgia-driven franchises

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Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 1:00 PM IST

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Video game developer Atari reported annual revenue of €56 million ($65 million) ​on Monday, its highest in more than a decade, as a strategy built on reviving old franchises and buying up studios pulled the Paris-based company back into profit. 
 
Atari, the arcade ‌and console pioneer that ​filed for bankruptcy protection ​just over a decade ago, is riding a broader ​industry shift toward mining back catalogues and nostalgia-driven franchises instead of costly new blockbusters, a trend it has embraced through a wave of studio and ​IP acquisitions over the past year.
 
Over the past year, ‌Atari raised its stake in Swedish video game publisher ​Thunderful to 97%, bought Crossy Road-maker Hipster Whale for $29.3 million and the IP rights to five Ubisoft titles, including Child ‌of Eden and ​Grow Home.
 
 
CEO Wade ‌Rosen said Atari was "reaching operational profitability for the ‌first time in several years" and that he was confident ​it would continue to generate sustainable growth.
 
Atari's Games revenue rose 67.7% to €46.1 ​million, while Hardware revenue jumped 83% to €7.3 million. 
 
Current operating income turned positive at €0.9 ‌million, versus a €0.8 million loss a year ago, excluding ‌Thunderful. 
 
Net income excluding Thunderful was €0.1 million, compared with a €12.6 million loss last year; cash flow from operations was €11.0 million. 
 

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 1:00 PM IST