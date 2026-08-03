5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Egypt's Suez, no damage reported

An earthquake measuring 5.6 in magnitude struck 38 km (24 miles) north of the Egyptian ‌city of Suez just ​after 3:00 ​a.m. (0000 GMT) on Monday, Egypt's National Research ​Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said.

The institute said it had received no reports of casualties or ​damage to property.

The Egyptian ‌Red Crescent said it activated its ​emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt. It urged residents ‌to avoid ​buildings showing signs ‌of structural damage and to follow ‌official updates as authorities continued to ​assess the situation.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the earthquake ​at magnitude 5.4 and said it struck at ‌a depth of 10 km (6 miles).