5.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Egypt's Suez, no damage reported
The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt
Reuters Cairo
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An earthquake measuring 5.6 in magnitude struck 38 km (24 miles) north of the Egyptian city of Suez just after 3:00 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Monday, Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics said.
The institute said it had received no reports of casualties or damage to property.
The Egyptian Red Crescent said it activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the quake was felt. It urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage and to follow official updates as authorities continued to assess the situation.
The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.4 and said it struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Egypt Earthquake earthquakes Suez Canal
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 7:51 AM IST