Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Heatmap

Australian govt to announce its strategy for slowing immigration next week

"The new strategy we'll announce will bring immigration back to sustainable levels," he told reporters Saturday in Sydney

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2023 | 07:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Tracy Withers


Australia’s government will outline a plan next week to reduce immigration, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
“The new strategy we’ll announce will bring immigration back to sustainable levels,” he told reporters Saturday in Sydney. “We need to have a migration system that enables Australia to get the skills that we need, but make sure the system is working in the interests of all Australians.”

Australia’s surging population has boosted demand for everything from housing to transport and dining out, stoking inflation pressures but also helping the economy avoid a recession. The central bank estimates population growth, following a surge in post-Covid immigration, accelerated to a peak of 2.5% in the third quarter of this year.

Albanese said Treasury projections released in the mid-year economic and fiscal update next week will show migration dropping substantially in the year ahead. He declined to give specific targets.

Asked if the government could get net arrivals back to pre-pandemic levels, he said the administration has done a lot of analysis of the problem.

“We believe that it is certainly not just possible, but desirable and necessary that we ensure these levels are sustainable,” he said.

Albanese said a review of the immigration system showed it was “broken” and had been neglected. In October, the government said it wanted to tackle related fraud and exploitation, particularly abuse of student visas. It has also been making efforts to reduce lengthy visa-processing delays.  

Australia to Crack Down on ‘Systemic’ Visa Fraud, Exploitation

Albanese reiterated that his government wants to ensure that businesses can access the skills it needs, adding that the preferred way was to train Australians first, and then to target foreign workers.

“It makes no sense for Australia to advocate to have temporary migrants with temporary visas,”, he said. “If we can get an engineer with skills and give them a path to permanency so that they contribute here in areas that we know have had skill shortages over such a long period of time, then that is critical.”




Also Read

US Embassy in India surpasses goal of processing 1 mn non-immigrant visas

Ahead of G20 virtual meet, India resumes e-visa service for Canadians

From July 16, those holding H1-B visa, kin can apply for jobs in Canada too

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

Incomplete DS-160 forms are leading to US visa appointment delays

Apple's iPhone, watch product design chief Tang Tan to leave in shake-up

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster was a result of drawn-out tensions

Preventing carbon leakage CBAM's aim: Europe as India threatens retaliation

US job growth accelerates in November, unemployment rate drops to 3.7%

Fed pivot to interest-rate cuts seen likely to start in May, traders bet

Topics : Australia immigration Visa Global economy economy Australia economy

First Published: Dec 09 2023 | 07:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon