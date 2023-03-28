close

Biden calls Nashville shooting sick, urges Congress to pass weapons ban

US President Joe Biden termed the school shooting at Nashville which claimed the lives of six people as sick and said that the US has to do more about gun violence

ANI US
Joe Biden

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) termed the school shooting at Nashville which claimed the lives of six people as "sick" and said that the US has to do more about gun violence and stressed that "it's ripping the soul of this nation."

Biden's remarks come after a person killed six people, including three children at Covenant School in Nashville.

He also called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and said that the shooter in Nashville reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol.

While addressing the Small Business Administration Women's Business Summit, Biden said, "It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to, did not make it, including children. And it's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare."

US President lauded police for responding within minutes to end the danger. He said, "We're monitoring the situation really closely Ben, as you know and we have to do more to stop gun violence. It's ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation ripping at the very soul of the nation. And we have to do more to protect our schools so they aren't turned into prisons."

Biden said, "the shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol two AK-47. So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we begin to make some more progress."

Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the person who killed six people at Covenant School in Nashville on Monday has been identified as Audrey Hale. According to Drake, Hale is a 28-year-old Nashville resident, CNN reported.

The six victims included three students who were all 9 years old, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a tweet.

Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted, "The 6 victims fatally shot by the active shooter at Covenant School are identified as: Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all age 9, Cynthia Peak, age 61, Katherine Koonce, age 60, and Mike Hill, age 61."

The shooter had drawn detailed maps of Covenant School, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a press conference. Drake said that the suspect in Monday's shooting was armed with three firearms, CNN reported.

Drake further said that the shooter entered the school by shooting through one of the doors. The shooter was once a student at the school, CNN reported citing initial findings from police.

According to CNN, John Drake said, "We've also determined that there were maps drawn of the school in detail of surveillance, entry points, et cetera. We know and believe entry was gained through shooting through one of the doors, is how they actually got into the school.

Joe Biden | US Shooting | US Congress | nashville shooting

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 6:10 AM IST

