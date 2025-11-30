Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rubio, Witkoff to meet Ukrainian negotiators as Trump pushes to broker deal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, were expected to sit down with a Ukrainian delegation to hash out the details

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP West Palm Beach (US)
Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Top Trump administration officials are meeting Ukrainian negotiators in Florida this weekend, pushing to broker an end to Russia's war in Ukraine and setting the stage for key talks planned this week in Moscow with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Donald Trump, were expected to sit down with a Ukrainian delegation to further hash out the details of a proposed peace framework talks that come at a sensitive moment for Ukraine as it continues to push back against Russian forces that invaded the country in 2022.

 

On Friday, just before the Florida sit-down, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the resignation of his powerful chief of staff, Andrii Yermak, who up until that point had been the country's lead negotiator in talks with the US.

The announcement came after Yermak's home was searched by anti-corruption investigators. Zelenskyy's government has been roiled by fallout from a scandal over USD 100 million embezzled from the energy sector through kickbacks paid by contractors, causing newfound domestic pressures for Zelenskyy.

It was only a week ago that Rubio had met with Yermak in Geneva, with each side saying the talks had been positive in putting together a revised peace plan.

Now, the Ukrainian delegation includes Andrii Hnatov, the head of Ukraine's armed forces; Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine's foreign minister; and Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine's security council, Zelenskyy has said.

Diplomats have been focused on revisions to Trump's proposed 28-point plan developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow. That plan was criticised as being too weighted toward Russian demands. It had initially been envisioned that Ukraine would cede the entire eastern region of the Donbas to Russia a sticking point for Kyiv.

The plan which Trump has since downplayed as a concept or a map to be fine-tuned would also impose limits on the size of Ukraine's military, block the country from joining NATO, and require Ukraine to hold elections in 100 days. Negotiators have indicated the framework has changed, but it's not clear how its provisions have been altered.

Trump said on Tuesday that he would send Witkoff and perhaps Kushner to Moscow this week to meet with Putin about the plan. Both Witkoff and Kushner, like Trump, hail from the world of real estate that values dealmaking over the conventions of diplomacy. The pair was also behind a 20-point proposal that led to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Zelenskyy wrote on X that the Ukrainian delegation would swiftly and substantively work out the steps needed to end the war.

In his nightly address on Saturday, Zelenskyy said the American side was demonstrating a constructive approach.

In the coming days, it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end, he said.

On Saturday, Russian drone and missile attacks in and around Ukraine's capital of Kyiv killed at least three people and wounded dozens more, officials said. Fresh attacks overnight into Sunday killed one person and wounded 11 others, local officials said, when a drone hit a nine-story apartment block in the city of Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Trump administration Russia Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

