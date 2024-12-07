Business Standard
Home / World News / Big cheques, big roles: Major Trump donors bag key federal positions

Big cheques, big roles: Major Trump donors bag key federal positions

The biggest donor by far for the entire election cycle, Elon Mus, poured $75 million into the pro, Trump super political action committee

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump’s picks for his cabinet on track to be one of the wealthiest administrations in modern presidential history. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Bill Allison
 
President-elect Donald Trump’s political operation received an influx of cash in the campaign’s final days from wealthy donors propping up a bid that had far less money on hand than Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
 
Just weeks later, many of those donors have been named to prominent roles in Trump’s new administration.
 
The biggest donor by far for the entire election cycle — Elon Musk — poured $75 million into the pro-Trump super political action committee he founded in the final weeks of the election, and continued to give an additional $45 million to America PAC after Trump had already declared victory, according to the latest Federal Election Commission data released late Thursday. 
 
 
Musk, along with entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, has been tapped to lead an effort to cut government spending, called the Department of Government Efficiency.
 
Several other donors who wrote big checks in the campaign’s closing stretch will also have a seat at the table in the new administration, if the Senate confirms their nominations. Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s Howard Lutnick, slated to be the Commerce secretary, gave almost $5 million to super PACs backing Trump. Intercontinental Exchange founder Jeffrey Sprecher, whose wife Kelly Loeffler has been tapped to head the Small Business Administration, gave $1 million. And Linda McMahon, chosen to lead the Education Department, also gave $1 million, according to FEC filings disclosing donations from mid-October to Election Day.
 
Trump’s picks for his cabinet — on track to be one of the wealthiest administrations in modern presidential history — demonstrate the role that campaign donations can play in accessing the president-elect’s political orbit. Trump, who rose to power in 2016 fueled by grassroots contributors giving in small increments, relied on billionaires for his third White House bid, showing a shift in how Republican mega-donors have embraced the president-elect as he has transitioned from party outsider to the GOP standard-bearer.

More From This Section

TikTok

TikTok inching closer to potential ban in US: Here's all you need to know

US flag, US, united states

Dec 6 proclaimed day of remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi in US's Nebraska

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President

S Korean president apologises, vows accountability for martial law attempt

Burkina Faso's military, Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso's ruling military junta sacks prime minister, dissolves govt

US flag, US, united states

SC to decide if Palestinian authorities can be sued in US for attacks

 
In his last days as a presidential candidate, Trump snagged other big donations for his campaign and party from billionaires including Robert W. Duggan of Summit Therapeutics and Thomas Dan Friedkin of the Friedkin Group. Billionaire Anthony Pratt gave $10 million to MAGA Inc., a super PAC supporting Trump.
 
Despite the billionaire support, Trump’s campaign raised only $477 million over the course of the election cycle, less than half the the $1.2 billion than Harris raised. But in the campaign’s final weeks, pro-Trump super PACs — which can accept unlimited donations — raised $260 million compared to $190 million for groups backing Harris, showing how deep-pocketed donors rushed to fund him as voters prepared to head to the polls.
     

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

President Biden considering preemptive pardons before Trump assumes office

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump taps ally of immigration policies to head Customs, Border Protection

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump appoints former PayPal COO David Sacks as 'AI and crypto czar'

Donald Trump, Trump

Investment banks eye 2025 income boom as Trump drives deal rebound

Trump

Trump appoints former Senator David Perdue as US ambassador to China

Topics : Elon Musk Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon