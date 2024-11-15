Business Standard
Home / World News / Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

X was called out by misinformation experts during the election for playing a central role in enabling the spread of false information about the critical battleground states

Bluesky logo

Bluesky surge comes ahead of a change in X's terms on Friday that requires all legal disputes related to the platform to be brought exclusively in the US District Court | Image: X/@bluesky

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Social media platform Bluesky is adding millions of users as people flee X after Donald Trump was elected US President and as an upcoming change to the terms of service threatens to complicate legal challenges for the Elon Musk-owned platform. 
Bluesky has gained about 2.5 million new users in the past week, raising its total users to more than 16 million, it said on Thursday. It is among a slew of apps looking to replace the platform formerly known as Twitter after Musk's takeover. 
"We're seeing record-high activity levels across all different forms of engagement: likes, follows, new accounts, etc, and we're on track to add 1 million new users in one day alone," Bluesky said in a statement. 
 
Several well-known organizations and personalities, including the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate, British news publisher the Guardian and former CNN anchor Don Lemon have said they were leaving X due to concerns about the platform's content and the looming terms change. 
X was called out by misinformation experts during the election for playing a central role in enabling the spread of false information about the critical battleground states. 
On Nov. 6, as news broke that Musk ally Trump won the presidency, X attracted 46.5 million visits in the US - more than any day in the past year and 38 per cent higher than an average day in recent months, according to analytics firm SimilarWeb.
But more than 115,000 US web visitors deactivated their X accounts â€“ the most since Musk bought the platform, SimilarWeb data showed. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on middle east peace

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Hyundai CEO Jose

Hyundai Motor names Jose Munoz as CEO, first foreign leader of automaker

Lebanon Strikes

Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah bases embedded in Beirut civilian area

Jerome Powell, US Fed Chair

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says no need to hurry rate cuts with strong economy

Bluesky's website, meanwhile, attracted around 1.2 million visitors on Nov.6, more than Meta Platforms-owned Threads, which had around 950,000 visitors. But Threads app had more visitors than that of Bluesky. 
"Outsized growth, particularly for Bluesky, may have been driven by a rise of controversial content or technical issues on competitor X," said Abraham Yousef, senior insights analyst at market intelligence firm Sensor Tower. 
"The departure of popular accounts, media personalities, or organizations, may have led consumers to conclude that X is no longer their preferred platform, which could also be fueling growth on other platforms, particularly Bluesky and Threads." 
Terms Change  The Bluesky surge comes ahead of a change in X's terms on Friday that requires all legal disputes related to the platform to be brought exclusively in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas or state courts in Tarrant County, Texas.
 
The Center for Countering Digital Hate said on Thursday the change could hinder legal challenges against the platform by steering future lawsuits toward judges Musk believes "will be on his side". 
"Now, the billionaire will be able to bring lawsuits to friendly courts against whoever disagrees with him on his platform," said the nonprofit that has faulted Musk for letting hate speech spread on X. 
X and Musk did not respond to requests for comment. 
Still, Bluesky's user count is much smaller than rivals. 
Threads has about 252 million monthly active users on its mobile app, while X has about 317 million, according to Sensor Tower. 
"X seems to be in a better position than it has in a while given the ability to represent the views of president-elect Trump," said D.A. Davidson & Co analyst Gil Luria. 
"While there are other competing platforms, those may have a hard time catching up with X, since microblogging has significant network effects." 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Chris Wood

Elon Musk cutting $2 trn in US spend is negative for markets: Chris Wood

X, Twitter

Over 115,000 users left X as Trump wins 2024 polls; Bluesky gains traction

x, Twitter

Here's why the Guardian quit Musk's X after US presidential elections

Seven & i

Bigger than Musk's X, Seven & i's offer to rank among top buyout deals

x, Twitter

UK's 'The Guardian' leaves X citing Musk's influence in US Prez poll

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Twitter Presidential poll US Elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon