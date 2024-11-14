Business Standard
Home / World News / Over 115,000 users left X as Trump wins 2024 polls; Bluesky gains traction

Over 115,000 users left X as Trump wins 2024 polls; Bluesky gains traction

After Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, X saw its largest US user exodus since Elon Musk's 2022 takeover. British news outlet The Guardian said it will no longer post from its X accounts

X, Twitter

Photo: Bloomberg

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After the 2024 US Presidential election confirmed Donald Trump’s win, the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saw a significant decline in its user base, marking the largest departure since Elon Musk took ownership in 2022. Many users reportedly moved to alternatives like Bluesky, according to a report by CNN.
 
On the day after the elections, over 115,000 US users deactivated their X accounts. This number, reported by CNN using data from Similarweb, only includes deactivations through the platform’s website and does not account for mobile app deactivations.
 
This exodus aligns with Musk’s active role in the elections. Bluesky’s membership has surged in recent months, reaching 15 million after a substantial weekly increase of one million new users.
 
 
Research has indicated an increase in sexist language on the platform, including phrases like ‘your body, my choice’. Additionally, changes Musk previously made — such as reducing moderators, reinstating banned accounts, allowing accounts with racist or Nazi content, and modifying the verification system to benefit paying users — have negatively impacted the platform’s core advertising business.
 
High-profile departures included journalists like Charlie Warzel, Mara Gay from The New York Times, and former CNN anchor Don Lemon, who announced their move to Bluesky this week. 
The Guardian, a major British news outlet, stated on Wednesday that it will no longer post from its official accounts on X, citing concerns about Musk’s involvement in the US Presidential elections.
 
In its official statement, The Guardian said that recent events in the US elections reinforced its view that X has become ‘a toxic media platform’, with Musk using it to influence political discourse.

More From This Section

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft, 9 naval vessels near its border again

US China, Biden Xi

US Prez Biden, China's Xi to meet in Peru on Nov 16, discuss bilateral ties

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump names Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, Mark Rubio as Secy of State

Polymarket

Polymarket investigated by DOJ for 'letting' US users bet on platform

 
Musk, who was active in supporting President-elect Trump, was named as one of two heads of a newly established Department of Government Efficiency’.
  The Guardian also communicated to its readers, “This is something we have been considering for a while, given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism.” 
While The Guardian journalists may continue to use X as a source for news gathering, the publication clarified that X will “now play a diminished role in promoting our work”. Although it will stop posting from official accounts, X users will still be able to share The Guardian articles.
 
[With agency inputs]

Also Read

x, Twitter

Here's why the Guardian quit Musk's X after US presidential elections

Seven & i

Bigger than Musk's X, Seven & i's offer to rank among top buyout deals

x, Twitter

UK's 'The Guardian' leaves X citing Musk's influence in US Prez poll

Elon musk, musk, Elon

How Elon Musk's US govt efficiency panel might work to save $2 trillion

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

Musk and Ramaswamy to join Trump's DOGE initiative to reshape US governance

Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump US presidential elections Twitter BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 11:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon