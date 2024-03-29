Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bolsonaro requests court permission to accept Netanyahu's invite to Israel

Netanyahu said Lula's comments trivialised the Holocaust and crossed a red line

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Photo: X@jairbolsonaro

AP Sao Paulo (Brazil)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro has requested federal authorities return his passport and authorise travel to Israel so he can accept an event invitation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit in May, Bolsonaro's lawyers said on Thursday in a statement.
The attorneys submitted Bolsonaro's request to the Supreme Court on Monday, the same day The New York Times published security camera footage revealing that the former president spent two nights at Hungary's embassy in Brasilia. His stay, in February, came just days after Federal Police seized his passport during a raid related to an investigation into whether he and top aides plotted to ignore 2022 election results and stage an uprising to keep the defeated leader in power.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The revelation of his stay sparked widespread speculation he may have been attempting to evade arrest, as agents would not have jurisdiction to enter embassy grounds due to diplomatic conventions restricting access.
Bolsonaro's lawyers denied that was his intent, saying in a separate statement it was illogical to think he was seeking asylum or avoiding authorities. The stay formed part of his political agenda with the Hungarian government, with whom he has well-known alignment, the statement said.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Israel's Netanyahu, both leaders of a global far-right movement, are key international allies of Bolsonaro. By contrast, Netanyahu in particular has had frosty relations with Bolsonaro's rival and successor, Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.
Last month, Israel's foreign minister said Lula would not be welcome in his country until he apologises for comments he made comparing Israel's war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of a very serious antisemitic attack.
Netanyahu said Lula's comments trivialised the Holocaust and crossed a red line.
In his petition to the Supreme Court for authorisation to travel to Israel from May 12 to 18, Bolsonaro's lawyers said the proposed trip wouldn't jeopardise the ongoing legal processes he faces, as he has scheduled appointments after his planned date of return.
The request didn't specify which event Bolsonaro aims to attend, but the proposed period coincides with Israel's Independence Day.

Also Read

Bolsonaro should be charged with attempting a coup: Congressional panel

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

A yr after pro-Bolsonaro riots, dozens of arrests, Brazil still recovering

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Tuberculosis cases in US were at the highest level in a decade in 2023

UN orders Israel to open more land crossings to allow supplies into Gaza

Blackstone plans to invest $25 billion in India private equity asset

'Shortcuts everywhere': How Boeing favoured speed over quality

Amazon bets $150 billion on data centers required for AI boom: Report

As is public knowledge, part of political activity involves international relations as well as expanding dialogue with global leaders, Bolsonaro's lawyer Fabio Wajngarten said on X, formerly Twitter.
The Supreme Court's press office said it will analyse the request and that there is no deadline for a decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jair Bolsonaro Brazil Brazil economy Benjamin Nethanyu Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon