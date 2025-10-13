Monday, October 13, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hinduja Renewables appoints Deepak Thakur as CEO amid clean energy push

Hinduja Renewables appoints Deepak Thakur as CEO amid clean energy push

Hinduja Renewables said Thakur has over 30 years of experience in renewables, infrastructure, industrial products and electronics, with senior roles at Mahindra Group, Reliance and others

Hinduja Group-led Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited (HREPL) on Monday announced the appointment of Deepak Thakur as its managing director and chief executive officer, effective from October 1.

Deepak Thakur succeeds Sumit Pandey, who has stepped down from the role.

Deepak Thakur succeeds Sumit Pandey, who has stepped down from the role.

Rahul Goreja
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Hinduja Group-led Hinduja Renewables Energy Private Limited (HREPL) on Monday announced the appointment of Deepak Thakur as its managing director and chief executive officer, effective from October 1.
 
He succeeds Sumit Pandey, who has stepped down from the role, the company said.
 
It added that Thakur has over 30 years of experience across renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial products and electronics and has held senior positions at major companies such as the Mahindra Group, Reliance, Sterling & Wilson, L&T, Honeywell and Thermax.
 
The leadership change comes as the group prepares for a significant expansion in clean energy, aiming to increase its renewable capacity from 3 gigawatts (GW) to over 10 GW by 2030. This expansion is expected to involve a capital expenditure of $3-4 billion, Amit Saharia, Group President – Strategy at Hinduja Group, told Moneycontrol in August.
 
 
Chairman of Hinduja Renewables Shom Hinduja said, “As we continue to build on our aspiration to be a leading player in the renewable energy domain, Deepak’s experience and leadership will be pivotal in our journey ahead".

Adding to it, Thakur said, “The group’s deep commitment to renewables aligns strongly with India’s energy transition and I look forward to being part of this exciting journey of impact and growth". 
 
The group also said that Thakur contributed to the formulation of India’s National Solar Thermal Policy in 2009, helping lay the foundation for the country’s clean energy roadmap, and his experience spans across the entire renewable energy value chain, including solar, wind, storage, and hybrid systems, covering project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), operations and maintenance, upstream technology, manufacturing, and asset monetisation through Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs).
 
Thakur holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pune and an MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management.
 

Topics : Hinduja Group renewable enrgy Chief executive officer BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

