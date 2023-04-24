close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Burberry chief challenges Sunak over 'spectacular own goal' UK tourist tax

Sunak replied that he would listen to Murphy's concerns, while declining to comment on possible tax changes out of deference to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt

Bloomberg
Sunak, Rishi Sunak

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Alex Wickham
 
Burberry Group Plc chairman Gerry Murphy said the UK had scored a “spectacular own goal” in removing a tax break for tourists, triggering an awkward exchange with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
 
The government’s withdrawal of value added tax rebates on shopping by overseas visitors after Brexit was a “bad decision,” Murphy said in a question to Sunak at the premier’s Business Connect event in London Monday. The “perverse” move had “made the UK the least attractive shopping destination in Europe,” he said.
 
The criticism at a conference aimed at resetting the governing Conservative Party’s relations with business after years of acrimony since Brexit is uncomfortable for Sunak. That’s because removal of the VAT rebate at the end of 2020 was a policy he implemented while chancellor. 
 
Sunak replied that he would listen to Murphy’s concerns, while declining to comment on possible tax changes out of deference to Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.
 
The rebate had previously allowed visitors to reclaim the sales tax on high-street purchases made while in the UK. Its removal — branded a tax on tourists by business leaders in a coordinated letter to Hunt this week — had hit luxury brands in the UK, as well as hotels, non-luxury shopping and other industries, Murphy said.
 

Also Read

What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?

TMS Ep289: Reliance demerger, Rishi Sunak, WhatsApp spams, trendlines

Suella Braverman could wreck Rishi Sunak's Brexit immigration plans for UK

Rishi Sunak more than 6,000 times richer than average Indian in UK

Rishi Sunak scores as UK vote winner over Boris Johnson in new survey

Chinese government affirms ex-Soviet nations' sovereignty after uproar

Coca-Cola beats revenue estimates on steady demand despite price hikes

France evacuates 27 people including some Indian nationals from Sudan

Global PC shipments declines by 30% to 56.9 mn in Q1 2023: Report

Australia to ramp up diplomatic ties with India, Japan in Indo-Pacific

‘Here to Listen’
 
In response, Sunak conceded “we don’t get everything right” and told Murphy: “We’re here to listen. We’ll take that away” and “happily see all the data.”
 
However, he stopped short of a commitment to reconsider the policy, insisting: “There were good reasons for it.”
 
The exchange typified the the testy relationship between successive Tory governments and business since the UK vote to leave the European Union in 2016, highlighted by the use of an expletive by former premier Boris Johnson in response to business concerns about exiting the bloc.
 
Monday’s event was also a bid by the Conservatives to counter opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s efforts to woo business chiefs and City donors ahead of a general election campaign likely next year. Labour currently leads the Tories by around 16 points in opinion polls.
 
However, he stopped short of a commitment to reconsider the policy, insisting: “There were good reasons for it.”
 
Monday’s event was also a bid by the Conservatives to counter opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s efforts to woo business chiefs and City donors ahead of a general election campaign likely next year. Labour currently leads the Tories by around 16 points in opinion polls.
 
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Topics : Rishi Sunak Burberry UK

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Burberry chief challenges Sunak over 'spectacular own goal' UK tourist tax

Sunak, Rishi Sunak
3 min read

Luxury brand LVMH's market value surpasses $500 bn, a first in Europe

Louis Vuitton, LVMH
5 min read

A 35,000% stock market return since 2012 in European Union? Here's how

european union
7 min read

Kerala will become a global healthcare hub with improved services: Vijayan

Healthcare, health, public health, insurance
2 min read

Commerce ministry terminates anti-dumping probe on Chinese chemical imports

Premium valuations for specialty chemicals to sustain on multiple tailwinds
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sudan war intensifies, countries start evacuation drive, rescue operations

Sudan clashes, Sudan
6 min read

Pakistan crisis deep enough to attract military takeover: Former PM Abbasi

Former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, (Photo: Wikipedia)
5 min read

Live: Operation Kaveri underway as India brings back citizens from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read

US House to vote on Republican debt limit bill this week, says McCarthy

US Senate
2 min read

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

A local resident stands next to his house damaged by a Russian missile strike in Ukraine, on Sunday
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon