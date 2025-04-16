Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple to restructure sales division with departure of enterprise chief

Apple to restructure sales division with departure of enterprise chief

Mark Rogers, Apple's vice president of western Europe and global enterprise sales, told colleagues that he's leaving this fall

The sales organization has undergone changes in recent years, with Fenger taking the top job after the departure of co-sales chief Doug Beck in 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mark Gurman
 
Apple Inc.’s top executive overseeing enterprise sales and the western European market is planning to depart the company later this year, marking the latest exit of a long-tenured manager.
 
Mark Rogers, Apple’s vice president of western Europe and global enterprise sales, told colleagues that he’s leaving this fall, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the move hasn’t been announced. Rogers, who has worked at Apple for 27 years, has served as a vice president since 2013.
 
In his current role, he oversees sales to corporate entities globally, while his European purview covers the UK, Germany, France and other major countries in the western part of the region. Rogers’ boss is Mike Fenger, the company’s vice president of all sales, who reports to Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.
 
 
An Apple spokesperson declined to comment.

The sales organization has undergone changes in recent years, with Fenger taking the top job after the departure of co-sales chief Doug Beck in 2023. When Rogers leaves, the company will split his responsibilities. Juan Castellanos, the vice president in charge of central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, will add the western Europe role. Vivek Thakkar, the vice president of US carrier and enterprise sales, will take over all global enterprise sales. They’ll both continue to report to Fenger.
 
In 2023, Apple reorganized its sales group — which is responsible for selling the company’s products to consumers and businesses — after Castellanos’ predecessor, Hugues Asseman, retired. With that change two years ago, Apple elevated India sales by making the country its own region within Apple’s organizational structure and had that country’s chief, Ashish Chowdhary, report directly to Fenger.
 
Though Rogers is leaving later, Tuesday marks a key date on the Apple calendar: It’s the point when restrictive stock typically vests for staffers. For that reason, it’s not usual for some employees — especially ones with long tenures — to depart the company. 
 
Other executives stepped down around the end of last year, including longtime hardware engineering executive Dan Riccio and Chief People Officer Carol Surface. In March, the company shook up its AI ranks, tapping a new Siri chief. It also recently appointed a vice president in charge of global retail stores.
         

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

