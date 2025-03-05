Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 08:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China keeps growth target at around 5% for 2025 amid US trade war risks

China keeps growth target at around 5% for 2025 amid US trade war risks

The IMF has projected China's economy will grow 4.6 per cent this year, down from 5 per cent in 2024

china Flag, China

China's ruling Communist Party signalled in December that it would step up efforts to boost the economy this year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

AP Beijing
Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

China is keeping its economic growth target at around 5 per cent for 2025 despite a looming trade war with the United States and other headwinds.

The target for GDP growth was announced Wednesday in a report being presented by Premier Li Qiang at the opening session of the National People's Congress, the annual meeting of China's legislature. It gives an indication of how ambitious the government is about boosting growth in challenging economic times.

The IMF has projected China's economy will grow 4.6 per cent this year, down from 5 per cent in 2024, according to Chinese government statistics.

 

A target of around 5 per cent is well aligned with our mid- and long-term development goals and underscores our resolve to meet difficulties head-on and strive hard to deliver, the government report said.

Across-the-board tariffs imposed on Chinese products by U.S. President Donald Trump pose the latest threat to an economy already weighed down by a prolonged real estate slump and sluggish consumer spending and private business investment.

China's ruling Communist Party signalled in December that it would step up efforts to boost the economy this year. The U.S. tariffs have made that task more urgent, because they could crimp sales to one of China's major export markets.

At the same time, Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants to wean the economy off its long-running dependence on the highly indebted real estate market. He is pushing economic resources into developing a more innovative, high-tech economy and with growing restrictions on U.S. technology exports to China, one that isn't beholden to other countries for the most powerful semiconductors and other electronic components.

That has remained the overarching long-term economic goal of the Communist Party, though it has showed growing concern since September and a possible shift in emphasis toward shoring up growth in the short-term.

The government is giving rebates to consumers who trade in old cars or appliances for new ones and to businesses that upgrade their machinery and equipment. The party also announced in December that the central bank would shift its monetary policy from prudent to moderately loose" for the first time in more than a decade.

The government, following the party's leadership, is expected to borrow more this year, spend more on the rebate program and possibly increase pensions and health care benefits. The question is whether it will be enough to stabilize the economy and reach its target for growth.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

