Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China tops global automation race with record 300,000 industrial robots

China tops global automation race with record 300,000 industrial robots

China deployed over half of the world's new industrial robots in 2024, strengthening its lead in automated manufacturing across sectors like automobile, electronics, and logistics

Humanoid robot | Photo by igovar igovar on Pexels

More than half of all 542,000 industrial robots deployed globally last year were installed in China. (Photo/Pexels)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China installed around 295,000 new industrial robots in 2024, helping sustain its manufacturing strength despite a shrinking population. The surge, detailed in the ‘2025 World Robotics Report’ by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), has brought the country’s total number of active robots to a record 2.027 million, the highest in the world, according to a report by South China Morning Post. 
More than half of all 542,000 industrial robots deployed globally last year were installed in China, showing its dominance in automated manufacturing. These robots are being used in a wide range of industries, from car assembly and electronics to logistics, performing tasks that fill the gaps left by a declining workforce. 
 
  

Population drop offset by automation

China’s population has been falling since 2022, with a drop of 1.39 million last year which is a 0.1 per cent decrease. But the country’s usage of robotics has helped maintain its manufacturing edge. 
The South China Morning Post quoted Gao Xudong, a professor from Tsinghua University saying, it is an inevitable trend that more simple, repetitive tasks will be done by robots in the future. With better education and wider robot adoption, China’s manufacturing competitiveness remains strong, he said.
 

Rise of humanoid robots

The next stage of automation is humanoid robots, designed to perform more complex, human-like functions. Guangdong-based Tiantai Robot recently secured a record order of 10,000 humanoid robots for elderly care, a sign that the sector is moving from research to commercial deployment. 
However, despite the robot boom, China still faces a shortage of skilled labour to support its intelligent industries. The Human Resources and Social Security Information Centre projects a shortfall of 50 million high-skilled blue-collar workers by 2030, highlighting the need for continued investment in workforce training, the news report said.

More From This Section

police, US police, law

Judge halts Trump admin from sending National Guard troops to Oregon

Donald Trump, Trump

History won't forget it were US SEALs who killed Osama bin Laden: Trump

Can he keep his focus?: Trump with Netanyahu in Washington at the end of September

US Gaza plan needs Trump's stamina and focus, not Nobel Prize distraction

Nepal Protest

Gen-Z-led protests across Asia fuelled by a staggering jobs crisis

US National Guard, US troops

Trump deploys California Guard to Oregon despite setback from court

Topics : China population BS Web Reports humanoid robots industrial robots

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPGold vs Bitcoin: Where to InvestNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon