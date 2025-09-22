Monday, September 22, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / How China's 500kW antenna is giving it a clear lead in the mineral race

How China's 500kW antenna is giving it a clear lead in the mineral race

China is using its massive 500kW electromagnetic antenna, originally for submarines, to detect hidden lithium, cobalt, gold, and rare earths, boosting its lead in global mineral exploration

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Geologists in China are using ultra-high-power systems to detect hidden lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and uranium deposits far beneath the surface. (Photo/Reuters)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In central China, huge antennas stand on rocky land, quietly scanning deep underground. Originally designed for naval communications and submarines, these 500-kilowatt electromagnetic giants now serve a new purpose: locating critical minerals that power green technologies and the global energy transition, South China Morning Post reported. 
Geologists in China are using these ultra-high-power systems to detect hidden lithium, cobalt, rare earths, and uranium deposits far beneath the surface, giving the country an edge in the current global race to acquire critical resources.   
 

Unmatched power and precision

A recent study by the China Geological Survey (CGS), published in Geophysical & Geochemical Exploration, reveals the scope of the country’s electromagnetic capabilities. Every system exceeding 100kW operates within the country, while the strongest US counterpart manages just 30kW, South China Morning Post said. 
 
Traditional exploration methods, such as direct current resistivity or induced polarisation, are limited to surface or near-surface deposits. As these shallow reserves decrease in number, geologists are pushing into the “second mineral space” between 500 and 2,000 metres underground.   

Also Read

byd, electric vehicle, chinese cars

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway fully exits BYD after 17-yr investment

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese aircraft, 4 naval vessels near territory

Is China creating debt traps in Africa or fueling genuine development?

Africa stands out as a hotspot of China's rising global influence

skincare

China's consumer price wars hit Botox and skincare, driving costs down

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

US lawmakers meet China's Li Qiang, call for more military dialogue

 

Deep Earth imaging

Detecting signals at such depths is challenging, with natural geological interference and urban noise affecting the process. China’s solution has been to boost transmitter power and combine it with advanced three-dimensional sensor arrays. This approach allows for detailed underground imaging with clarity, the news report said. 
At Tibet’s Jiama Copper Gold Polymetallic Mine, high-power tensor CSAMT (controlled-source audio-magnetotellurics) surveys mapped ore zones more accurately than previous methods. Nationwide tests of the Wireless Electromagnetic Method (WEM) system in 2023 showed signal detection over distances exceeding 2,000 km, proving the effectiveness of these continent-scale transmitters.
 

Innovative techniques

Chinese researchers are also involving new methods like the Wide Field Electromagnetic Method, which extracts reliable data even close to the source. Time-frequency electromagnetic systems measure resistivity, polarisation, and permeability, which help scientists in distinguishing between ore types with precision.

More From This Section

gaza

Israeli army orders evacuation of Gaza City hospital amid UNGA meetings

United Nations Security Council

World leaders convene at UNGA amid global crises and mounting challenges

Protesters march towards the police officers after destroying the blockade during a protest denouncing what they call corruption linked to flood control projects, in Manila, Philippines | REUTERS

Philippine police arrest 49 amid violent clashes at anti-corruption protest

Nissan's ProPilot, Nissan

Nissan revamps ProPilot system to rival Tesla driver-assist technology

Nepal Protest

South Asia lived with inequality. Then 'nepo babies' fuelled public outrage

Topics : China minerals BS Web Reports Mining industry Mining

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon