Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China's central bank vows faster policy response to economic conditions

China's central bank vows faster policy response to economic conditions

The world's No.2 economy has faced pressure this year due to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Chinese products and persistent deflationary pressure at home

A Chinese national flag flutters outside the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the Chinese central bank, in Beijing

The economy "still faces difficulties and challenges such as insufficient domestic demand, persistently low price levels, and multiple hidden risks," the bank said.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's central bank said on Friday that it would adjust the pace and intensity of policy implementation in response to domestic and global economic and financial conditions. 
The world's No.2 economy has faced pressure this year due to U.S. President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Chinese products and persistent deflationary pressure at home. 
"The external environment has grown increasingly complex and challenging, with weakening momentum in global economic growth, rising trade barriers, and diverging economic performance among major economies," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a summary of its quarterly monetary policy committee meeting. 
The economy "still faces difficulties and challenges such as insufficient domestic demand, persistently low price levels, and multiple hidden risks," the bank said. 
 
"It is suggested that the intensity of monetary policy adjustments be increased, and the forward-looking, targeted and effective nature of monetary policy adjustments be enhanced," it added. 

Also Read

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Global Human Rights Groups slam China's ongoing crackdown on lawyers at UN

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping removes top PLA general Miao Hua amid military crackdown

rajnath singh, general don jun

Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart; calls for solving complex issues

PremiumMinistry of External Affairs

Will take up fertiliser export curbs by China as required, says MEA

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath refuses to sign SCO communique over exclusion of Pahalgam attack

In May, the PBOC unveiled a raft of easing steps, including interest rate cuts and a major liquidity injection, as Beijing stepped up efforts to soften the economic damage caused by the trade war with the United States. 
Investors are watching for signs of fresh stimulus from an expected Politburo meeting in July as well as clues from an anticipated plenum later this year, where top party leaders are likely to discuss the countryâ€™s 2026â€“2030 five-year plan.
"On the monetary policy front, we do not expect an aggressive move unless there is a wholesale change in the leadership's economic belief," analysts at ANZ said in a note. 
ANZ expects the central bank to cut its key interest rate by 10 basis points ahead of the expected Politburo meeting, followed by a further 30-basis-point reduction after the party plenum, likely in August, the analysts said. 
The PBOC said it would guide financial institutions to step up credit supply, and push for the lowering of overall social financing costs.
It also pledged to enhance the resilience of the foreign exchange market, to guard against the risk of exchange rate overshooting, and to keep the yuan exchange rate "basically stable at a reasonable and balanced level". 
On the beleaguered property market, the bank said it would increase efforts to revitalise existing commercial housing and land inventory, and continue to consolidate the "stable momentum" in the sector.

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Pardon applications being carefully crafted with one man in mind: Trump

Bill Gates

'Your cuts will kill 8 mn more children': Bill Gates warns US government

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

B'desh interim govt forms committee to probe allegations over last 3 polls

United Nations

UN says terrorist use of AI is 'very likely', calls for urgent action

mental health at work, workplace mental health, employee mental well-being,

Rural schools in US struggle as Trump admin cuts mental health grants

Topics : China Chinese central bank Economic challenge Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon