Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Chinese coast guard rams, damages Philippine vessel in South China Sea

Chinese coast guard rams, damages Philippine vessel in South China Sea

Chinese coast guard targeted Pagbuaya off the Philippines-occupied Thitu island in the latest flare-up of the long-simmering territorial disputes involving Manila, Beijing and four other governments

South China sea, war drills

China has repeatedly restated its sovereignty and control over virtually the entire South China Sea. (Image: Shutterstock)

AP Manila
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Chinese coast guard ship used a powerful water cannon on Sunday then rammed and slightly damaged an anchored Philippine government vessel off an island inhabited by Filipinos in the disputed South China Sea, said the Philippine coast guard.

There were no injuries among Filipino crewmen of the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, part of the fisheries fleet that provides support to Filipino fishermen.

The Chinese coast guard targeted Pagbuaya off the Philippines-occupied Thitu island in the latest flare-up of the long-simmering territorial disputes involving Manila, Beijing and four other governments.

China did not immediately issue any reaction but has repeatedly restated its sovereignty and control over virtually the entire South China Sea, a major trade route, despite a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated its historic claims. That ruling has been rejected by China but supported by the United States and its Western and Asian allies.

 

Pagbuaya and two other Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources vessels were anchored in the territorial waters off Thitu, called Pag-asa by the Philippines, when Chinese coast guard and suspected militia ships suddenly approached and staged dangerous and provocative maneuvers, the Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela said in a statement.

Also Read

Philippines earthquake, earthquake

Second 6.9-magnitude quake hits southern Philippines near Davao Oriental

typhoon, vietnam, Typhoon Kajiki

Typhoon Matmo regains strength, heads toward Hainan, Guangdong in China

Typhoon Ragasa, Typhoon, Ragasa, Super Typhoon Ragasa

Typhoon blows into Philippines, complicating disaster response after quake

earthquake, Myanmar

Rescuers search for survivors as Philippines earthquake kills at least 72

earthquake

Strong earthquake kills 69 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

He added that such aggression would not prompt Manila to surrender a square inch of our territory to any foreign power.

A Chinese coast guard ship with bow number 21559 fired its water cannon directly at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, hitting the vessel, then rammed the stern of the Philippine fisheries vessel three minutes later, causing minor structural damage but no injuries to the crew.

Video issued by the Philippine coast guard shows a Chinese coast guard ship firing a water cannon, hitting the vessel and its two Philippine flags. The Filipino-manned ship is seen moving away from the Chinese coast guard ship.

Despite these bullying tactics and aggressive actions, the Philippine coast guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources remain resolute, Tarriela said. We will not be intimidated or driven away.

The harassment we faced today only strengthens our resolve, Philippine coast guard commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said.

Filipino fisherfolk depend on these waters and neither water cannons nor ramming will deter us from fulfilling our commitment to Pres. Ferdinand Marcos to not surrender a square inch of our territory to any foreign power.

Thitu is the largest of nine islands, islets and reefs inhabited by Philippine forces and also has a fishing community in the Spratlys archipelago, the most fiercely disputed region of the South China Sea, where China turned seven barren reefs into island bases protected by a missile system.

Three of the artificial islands have runways, including Subi, which lies just more than 20 km from Thitu, which China also claims.

The latest territorial faceoff in the South China Sea adds to domestic emergencies being dealt with by the Marcos administration, including recent earthquakes, which left more than 80 people dead in the central and southern Philippines and back-to-back typhoons that devastated the same regions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maria Corina Machado, Maria Corina

Nobel Institute suspects 'espionage' after surge in Machado betting odds

Dan Scavino

Trump names Dan Scavino to lead White House presidential personnel office

Explosion

Blast at Tennessee explosives plant kills 16, leaving no survivors

US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping

China accuses US of 'double standards' over Trump's 100% tariff threat

Warner Bros Discovery, Warner Bros

Warner Bros rebuffs Paramount's initial takeover approach, citing low offer

Topics : Philippines South China Sea China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon