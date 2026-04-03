'Civilisation cannot be destroyed by bombing': Iran slams Trump's threat

The Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations has issued a sharp response following recent comments from Washington, asserting that "the US President's explicit threat to 'bomb Iran back to the Stone Age' reflects ignorance, not strength, and constitutes evidence of intent to commit war crimes under international humanitarian law and the Rome Statute."

In a post on X, the Iranian Mission to the UN shared the following: "The US President's explicit threat to 'bomb Iran back to the Stone Age' reflects ignorance, not strength, and constitutes evidence of intent to commit war crimes under international humanitarian law and the Rome Statute. Iran's civilisation spans more than 7,000 years, whereas the US is scarcely 250 years old. Civilisations are defined by their history, culture, resilience, and scientific contributions. The world remains indebted to the civilisation and knowledge that Iranian scholars have bestowed upon humanity for millennia. Such a civilisation cannot be destroyed by bombing."

Highlighting the historical disparity between the two nations, the Mission further noted that "Iran's civilisation spans more than 7,000 years, whereas the US is scarcely 250 years old," while adding that "civilisations are defined by their history, culture, resilience, and scientific contributions."

Emphasising the enduring nature of their heritage, the Mission maintained that "the world remains indebted to the civilisation and knowledge that Iranian scholars have bestowed upon humanity for millennia," before further asserting its position by stating that "such a civilisation cannot be destroyed by bombing."

These diplomatic rebukes come as tensions between the US and Iran reach a fever pitch following a sharp exchange of warnings between top military and political leaders. Joining the diplomatic fray, IRGC commander Brigadier General Seyed Majid Moosavi issued a scathing response on X to recent American threats, accusing the US of leading its own personnel toward a fatal outcome.

Dismissing the rhetoric coming from Washington as a product of "Hollywood delusions," Moosavi took aim at US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's previous comments regarding military action. The Iranian commander contrasted the relatively short history of the US with Iran's ancient heritage, writing, "It is you who are taking your soldiers to their graves, not Iran, whom you seek to drag back to the Stone Age. Hollywood delusions have so poisoned your minds that, with your paltry 250-year history, you threaten a civilisation over 6,000 years old."

This defiant message from Tehran followed a highly anticipated national address by President Donald Trump, during which the US President maintained that while Washington has successfully reached its primary goals, the American military will continue to launch strikes against various locations throughout Iran.

Despite the lack of specific details regarding the nature of these accomplishments, Trump signalled an imminent and aggressive escalation, warning that the Islamic Republic would face devastating force over the coming weeks as the US seeks to systematically dismantle the nation's modern standing.

Emphasising his timeline for the campaign, the President stated, "Thanks to the progress we've made, I can say tonight that we are on track to complete all of America's military objections shortly. Very shortly. We're going to hit them extremely hard over the next two to three weeks. We're going to bring them back to the Stone Ages, where they belong.