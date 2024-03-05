Sensex (    %)
                        
Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S joins USISPF as member of board of directors

In an era of a digital-first economy and digital trade, Cognizant's work through the years exemplifies the burgeoning collaboration in the US-India technology partnership success story, he said

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

Ravi Kumar S, the CEO of Cognizant, has joined the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum as a member of its board of directors, it was announced on Tuesday.
Ravi is a doyen in the tech industry and is a foremost thought leader who has unparalleled insights on the dynamic and fast-changing nature of the tech sector, USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi said in an announcement.
In an era of a digital-first economy and digital trade, Cognizant's work through the years exemplifies the burgeoning collaboration in the US-India technology partnership success story, he said.
India's robust tech talent remains pivotal in fortifying and expanding the tech sector within the United States, Aghi said.
Congratulating Ravi, USISPF Chairman John Chambers said the Cognizant CEO is an accomplished leader in IT services, and his broad experience in the industry touching digital transformation, engineering services, data analytics, and more puts him in the top calibre of experts supporting innovation in this space, particularly in India.
Cognizant's role in strengthening the tech ties between the US and India is clear, demonstrated by the company's integral role in India's near $200 billion software exports for 2023, he said.
I am honoured to join the USISPF Board of Directors. At Cognizant, I have the honour of leading an American company which is India's second-largest employer among multinationals. Seventy per cent of our nearly 350,000 employees live in India, and I believe that their work is the critical cog on the tech talent wheel that will help drive economic success for both countries, Ravi said.
This is the mission to which the USISPF has dedicated itself and I am thrilled to help author the story of our nations' mutual success, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 6:40 PM IST

