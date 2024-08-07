Business Standard
Concerned about atrocities against Hindus in B'desh: Israeli envoy

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh

Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, tendering her resignation from her post Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon raised concerns on the reports of atrocities against minorities including Hindus and their temples in Bangladesh amid intensifying protests and unrest in the country.
"I'm troubled by the reports of atrocities against minorities, including Hindus, and against their temples in Bangaladesh," Gilon said in a post on X.
Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.
Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired an all-party meeting in Parliament and briefed the leaders about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh.
Jaishankar briefed the leaders on how the issue had panned out in Bangladesh and the prevailing situation in the country.
The Foreign Minister also addressed the two houses of Parliament on the situation.

He informed the Rajya Sabha that the Indian government is monitoring the situation with regard to the minorities living in Bangladesh
He also said Sheikh Hasina had at very short notice requested approval to come to India.
Jaishankar informed Lok Sabha that there are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals of which about 9000 are students while ensuring the country that the government is in close contact with the Indian community in Dhaka.
He said that the bulk of the students returned to India in July.
Earlier in the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin, announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported.
In another major development, BNP chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was also released.
Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening and it is not clear if she will stay in Delhi or move to another location.
Meanwhile, in Dhaka, leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 6:55 AM IST

