COP31 climate talks set to collapse without a political agreement
UN climate negotiations at COP31 in Turkey face a breakdown after the summit president ruled out a fresh draft agreement amid a lack of consensus among countries.
Reuters
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UN climate talks in Turkey looked ??set to collapse without a political agreement after COP31 summit president Murat Kurum said there would be no new draft of the deal.
Earlier, multiple countries and negotiating blocs said they could not accept the version of the text put before them.
"There will be no new text ??from now on. We will not be carrying out work on a new text in an environment where there is no consensus," Kurum said.
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Topics : COP31 UN climate talks Climate Change talks
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First Published: Nov 22 2026 | 7:01 PM IST