DC mayor declares emergency, asks Trump for help over Potomac sewage spill

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared an emergency on Wednesday and requested that President Donald Trump provide federal resources to help the city fight a sewage system leak that dumped 250 million gallons of raw sewage into the Potomac River in its early stages.

"Our number one priority is the district, and that we're going to utilize all resources, local, federal, and regional, or otherwise, to support operations of the district and what's best for district residents," said DC Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah in a press call announcing the mayor's action.

The local declaration is asking the president to issue a Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration. It seeks full reimbursement for the money the city and local utility DC Water are spending on repairs.

Among actions, the declaration would "direct FEMA to establish a regular interagency coordination calls among federal agencies, affected states, and the District to maintain shared situational awareness and align federal assistance." It also calls on a variety of other steps, including asking the US Army Corps of Engineers to join in assessing various elements of the water and sewage systems as well as help from the Small Business Administration should there be economic impacts. "The federal entities do exist to support this type of activity," Appiah said.

The mayor's declaration follows two days of the president firing off criticisms of the handling of the spill on Truth Social. Most of his criticism was focused on Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat.

"There is a massive Ecological Disaster unfolding in the Potomac River as a result of the Gross Mismanagement of Local Democrat Leaders, particularly, Governor Wes Moore, of Maryland," said one post.

Trump noted that none of the local officials had asked for emergency help and he intended to step in. The federal government was already involved in the repair and assessing the impact of the leak through the EPA.

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the emergency declaration request.

The mayor evaluated the situation and decided the declaration was the appropriate action to bring in the necessary resources and coordination to repair the leak and get the city reimbursed, Appiah said. Washington also is making long-term requests on other projects that are critical infrastructure concerns, Appiah said.

The massive 183 centimeter pipeline, known as the Potomac Interceptor, ruptured on January 19. The leak sent 250 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Potomac River just north of Washington in the first five days.

DC Water, the local utility, has been working with other agencies, including the EPA, to repair the leak and monitor the ecological impact on the river. The leak is primarily under control, although it could take months to repair the pipe fully.

The pipeline, called the Potomac Interceptor, was installed in the 1960s. The drinking water is safe, but people who use the Potomac River for recreation are being cautioned not to have direct contact with the water.

Betsy Nicholas, president of the Potomac River Keeper Network, said her organization, which also has been monitoring the impacts of the spill, would welcome the federal support.

"Our most urgent needs are for clarity on timelines, monitoring data and coordination among the governmental bodies," she said. Nicholas said there needs to be funding for an analysis of the damage to the ecosystem of the river, which includes recreation and business interests.