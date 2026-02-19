Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to chair Board of Peace meeting today, discuss security in Gaza

Trump to chair Board of Peace meeting today, discuss security in Gaza

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that member states of the newly formed Board of Peace have pledged over $5 billion towards humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza

Donald Trump, Trump

President will open the meeting with his remarks and will be formally chairing the meeting (Photo: Reuters)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump will chair the Board of Peace meeting on Thursday (local time) and will make an announcement regarding the $5 billion pledged for Gaza by 20 member states attending the meeting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Addressing the media, Leavitt said that the Board of Peace meeting will focus on maintaining security in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The White House Press Secretary said, "Tomorrow, Trump will host the Board of Peace meeting at 3 pm at the Donald J Trump Institute of Peace. He will announce that member states have pledged $5 billion towards Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts and have also committed thousands of personnel for the International Stabilisation Force and local police to maintain security and peace for Gazans."

 

"The President will open the meeting with his remarks and will be formally chairing the meeting... How we can maintain security will be part of the discussion tomorrow, and how we can achieve security to get prosperity," she added.

When asked about the decision on funding of the board, she said, "It will be the Board of Peace (which will make decisions), of which the President is the chairman. All member parties will vote on funding, and then there is a technocratic layer under the Board of Peace."

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US scraps rule that granted electric vehicles higher fuel economy credits

President Donald Trump, left, and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi shake hands during a signing ceremony at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. AP/PTI

Japan to invest $36 billion in US projects under agreement with Trump

US flag, US, united states

Judge bars deportation of Palestinian activist who led protests at Columbia

Donald Trump

Trump family biz seeks trademark rights on airports using President's name

India US Trade

Rising imports from US narrow trade surplus: Commerce department datapremium

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that member states of the newly formed Board of Peace have pledged over $5 billion towards humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said, "On February 19, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, where we will announce that Member States have pledged more than $5 BILLION DOLLARS toward the Gaza Humanitarian and Reconstruction efforts."

He added that member states have committed "thousands of personnel to the International Stabilisation Force and local police to maintain security and peace for Gazans" and stressed that "Hamas must uphold its commitment to full and immediate demilitarisation."

The Board of Peace, launched by Trump in Davos in January, was initially designed to oversee Gaza's post-war transition under a broader peace framework. However, its expanded mandate to promote "global peace" and elements of its charter, including provisions allowing Trump to serve indefinitely as chairman, have raised legal and political concerns in several EU capitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Maria Zakharova

We see no shift in India's oil buying stance: Russian Foreign Ministry

Coke bottles, coca cola

Big Food pours millions into rebrands as obesity drugs reshape US demand

Seyed Abbas Araghchi,

Iran says it agreed with US on principles for potential nuclear deal

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

Apple drops ESG performance metrics from executive pay packages

Tarique Rahman

B'desh PM Tarique Rahman chairs first cabinet meeting, sets 180-day agenda

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Gaza Gaza conflict White House

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 6:45 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance