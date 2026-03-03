Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 07:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Defending Israel, we are also protecting world: Netanyahu on Iran threat

Defending Israel, we are also protecting world: Netanyahu on Iran threat

About 10 people were killed and dozens injured in Israel in retaliatory attacks launched by Iran following the assassination of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel operation

Warning against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, Netanyahu said such capability would threaten all of humanity (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jerusalem
Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:44 AM IST
Asserting that Iran's nuclear and missile programme is a threat to the entire world, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel's military actions are aimed not only at defending itself but also at safeguarding global security.

"This is the third day of Operation Roaring Lion, which the Israeli army and the State of Israel launched, together with our great friends in the US and President Trump, to thwart existential threats to Israel, and great threats to America and the entire world," Netanyahu said while visiting Bet Shemesh, which was hit by an Iranian ballistic missile on Sunday.

Nine people were killed and over 20 injured when the missile hit a residential area in Bet Shemesh, some 35 km from Jerusalem.

 

Netanyahu said Iran's threats extended beyond Israel and the US to Europe and other regions.

"They chant, 'Death to Israel, death to America.' That's their ultimate target. But I said that they would also target those in between, that they would target Europe. They did," he said, referring indirectly to a reported Iranian attack on a UK base in Cyprus.

Warning against Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles, Netanyahu said such capability would threaten all of humanity.

"If this terrorist regime... gets nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, ballistic and intercontinental ballistic missiles, they will threaten all of humanity. So we set out to protect ourselves. But in so doing, we protect many others," he said.

About 10 people were killed and dozens injured in Israel in retaliatory attacks launched by Iran following the assassination of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel operation on Saturday.

Netanyahu also thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting Israel.

"I want to say special thanks to our great friend and a great leader of the world, Donald Trump, for joining us in this crucial effort to save the world," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 7:44 AM IST

