UK PM Starmer defends decision not to join US-Israel strikes on Iran

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday defended his decision not to join the US-Israel strikes on Iran over the weekend, saying his Labour Party government did not believe in "regime change from the skies".

Starmer was updating Parliament on his earlier announcement that the UK had granted permission for the Americans to use British bases for "limited defensive purpose" in West Asia.

His statement to MPs in the House of Commons came after President Donald Trump said he was "very disappointed" that the UK PM took "far too long" to change his mind over the use of British bases.

"This government does not believe in regime change from the skies," Starmer told the Commons.

"The United Kingdom was not involved in the initial strikes on Iran by the US and Israel. That decision was deliberate. We believe that the best way forward for the region and for the world is a negotiated settlement in which Iran agrees to give up any aspirations to develop a nuclear weapon and ceases its destabilising activity across the region.

"That has been the long-standing position of successive British governments. President Trump has expressed his disagreement with our decision not to get involved in the initial strikes, but it is my duty to judge what is in Britain's national interest. That is what I've done, and I stand by it," he said.

Starmer, a former barrister, repeatedly referred to the need for a "lawful basis" and a "viable, thought-through plan" before committing British forces into action.

"That is one of the lessons from Iraq," he stressed.

His parliamentary statement revealed that more than 20 "potentially lethal" attacks on UK soil backed by Iran have been foiled in the last year.

"So, it's clear the Iranian regime must never be allowed to get their hands on nuclear weapons. That remains the primary aim of the United Kingdom and our allies, including the US, and ultimately, this will have to be achieved at the negotiating table," he said.

Starmer conceded that the situation on the ground "may remain challenging for some time" and urged all British citizens in the region to register their presence.

"We want to ensure that they can return home as swiftly and safely as possible. The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office) phone lines are open to provide consular support, and ministers are available to meet MPs to discuss any individual cases," he said.