Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Massive armada heading to Iran, says Trump; urges Tehran to 'make a deal'

Massive armada heading to Iran, says Trump; urges Tehran to 'make a deal'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 6:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said a large United States naval force was moving towards Iran even as he warned that Washington was prepared to act if Tehran did not agree to negotiations on its nuclear programme.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a “massive armada” was heading towards Iran, led by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln. He said the deployment was larger than the naval force previously sent during tensions with Venezuela.
 
“A massive armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm and purpose,” Trump wrote, adding that the fleet was “ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfil its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary”.
 

Why Trump says the naval deployment is aimed at forcing talks

Trump said the movement of the naval force was intended to pressure Iran to come to the negotiating table and agree to a deal that would prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.
 
“Hopefully Iran will quickly come to the table and negotiate a fair and equitable deal — no nuclear weapons — one that is good for all parties,” he said.

Also Read

Police identified the man as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak

Man arrested after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar

police, US police, NYPD, law, crime

Outcry in Italy as US says ICE agents will join Olympics delegation

Trump

'India comes out on top in this': Trump administration on EU trade deal

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders

'Another beautiful armada floating': Trump renews hard-line Iran stance

US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US | REUTERS

'We'll get it done one way or the another': Trump defiant on tariffs

 
He also warned that time for talks was limited. “Time is running out; it is truly of the essence,” Trump wrote.

What Trump said about past military action against Iran

Referring to earlier military action, Trump said Iran had previously refused to negotiate, leading to Operation Midnight Hammer, which he said resulted in significant destruction.
 
“As I told Iran once before, make a deal. They didn’t, and there was Operation Midnight Hammer,” he said, adding that any future attack would be “far worse”.
 
He also cautioned Iran not to allow the situation to escalate again.
 
A screenshot of a post shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social.
 

How Iran and the region are responding to US moves

Earlier in the day, Iranian officials reached out to countries across the Middle East amid concerns over a possible US military strike, an AP report said. The outreach came nearly a month after protests against the Islamic regime erupted in Tehran, later spreading nationwide and triggering a violent crackdown by authorities, it added.
 
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have indicated that they would not permit their airspace to be used for any military action against Iran.
 
The US, however, has now officially confirmed that it has sent the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and several guided missile destroyers into the region, positioning naval assets that could be used to carry out operations from the sea. 

More From This Section

tiktok

TikTok app deletions rise 150% in US after new joint venture. Here's why

Apple CEO Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in China during the current quarter

'Time for deescalation' says Tim Cook after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

winter Olympics, winter Olympics 2026, italy, milan 2026

US sending ICE unit to Winter Olympics for security sparks concern in Italy

Federal law enforcement officers attempt to disperse demonstrators protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota

Several arrested in Manhattan during sit-in over immigration crackdown

Amazon

Amazon bungles Wednesday layoff plan with misfired internal email

Topics : Donald Trump United States Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5Tata Motors Q3 PreviewUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance