Monday, August 25, 2025 | 11:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump moves to ban US flag burning despite Supreme Court ruling

Donald Trump moves to ban US flag burning despite Supreme Court ruling

The order the Republican president signed in the Oval Office acknowledged the court's 5-4 ruling in a case from Texas in 1989

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump said the penalty for flag-burning would be one year in jail with no opportunity for early release. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order requiring the Justice Department to investigate and prosecute people for burning the American flag, an activity that the US Supreme Court has ruled is legitimate political expression protected by the US Constitution.
 
The order the Republican president signed in the Oval Office acknowledged the court's 5-4 ruling in a case from Texas in 1989, but said there is still room to prosecute flag burning if it “is likely to incite imminent lawless action” or amounts to “fighting words.” In that case, the justices ruled 5-4 that the First Amendment protects flag burning as legitimate political expression. The late Justice Antonin Scalia, the conservative icon who Trump has repeatedly praised, was in the majority. 
 
Trump said Monday that burning the US flag “incites riots at levels we've never seen before," with some people “going crazy” over burning it and others expressing anger at people for burning it. He did not offer examples. 
The text of the executive order states that desecrating the American flag is “uniquely offensive and provocative. It is a statement of contempt, hostility, and violence against our Nation — the clearest possible expression of opposition to the political union that preserves our rights, liberty, and security. Burning this representation of America may incite violence and riot.” The order calls on the attorney general to prioritise enforcement “to the fullest extent possible” of criminal and civil laws against flag burning that cause harm unrelated to the First Amendment. 
Trump said the penalty for flag-burning would be one year in jail with no opportunity for early release. 
The order also states that foreign nationals who burn the flag could face having their visas, residency permits, naturalisation proceedings and other immigration benefits revoked. They could also be deported. 
Trump said the court that ruled that flag burning is constitutionally protected was a “very sad court.” “I guess it was a 5 to 4 decision. They called it freedom of speech,” the president said. “But there's another reason, which is perhaps much more important. It's called death." “Because what happens when you burn a flag is the area goes crazy,” Trump said. “If you have hundreds of people, they go crazy.”

More From This Section

Evergrande Group

Five years on, no end in sight to China's real estate market crisis

Coffee, coffee beans

Keurig Dr Pepper brews coffee challenge with $18 bn JDE Peet's takeover

Nasdaq

AI disruption fears spark investor scrutiny of software companies' stocks

United Nations

Indian govt, UN WFP ink pact for fortified rice supply to crisis-hit zones

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Russian oil supplies to Slovakia may resume today, says Slovak minister

Topics : Donald Trump United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Modi in AhmedabadDelhi Metro Fare HikeVikran Engineering IPODividend Stocks TodayICSI CS Result 2025Yes Bank Share Price TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon