Home / World News / Trump asks farmers to sell in US as he proceeds with Canada, Mexico tariffs

Trump asks farmers to sell in US as he proceeds with Canada, Mexico tariffs

US President Donald Trump's post comes as 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods come into effect

Donald Trump, Trump

File image of President Donald Trump | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

US President Donald Trump on Monday encouraged American farmers to be prepared to sell their goods domestically in view of his upcoming tariffs on 'external products.'
 
Taking to Truth Social, his private social media platform, Trump wrote, "To the Great Farmers of the United States: Get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States. Tariffs will go on external products on April 2nd. Have fun!"
 
Trump's post comes at a time when the world is looking at escalated trade tensions. It comes as 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods come into effect and a 10 per cent duty on Chinese imports is doubled.
 
 
US trade tariffs
 
Ever since Trump took office on January 20, he announced a slew of tariffs on several nations, including Canada, Mexico, and China. According to Trump, the tariffs on Canada and Mexico are aimed at improving border security.

In the first week of February, Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on both Canada and Mexico. However, on February 4, he paused the tariffs for a month, stating that he had "secured new commitments from the two countries to improve border security."
 
However, on Monday (local time), Trump stated that there was "no room left" for both the countries and the "tariffs are all set and are going to effect" on March 4 as planned.  READ: China targets US agri, food products in response to Trump tariff threats
 
Products to be impacted
 
Trump did not mention which items would be affected by his new order or whether there would be any exceptions. However, data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that fruits, vegetables, and nuts are likely to take a hit from the upcoming external tariffs. These products account for half of agricultural exports that enter the American market.
 
Mexico is a major supplier of fresh produce, with the US importing $8.3 billion worth of fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers in 2024, according to a CNN report. Fresh fruit imports totaled $9 billion, with avocados alone accounting for $3.1 billion. Additionally, Mexican beer exports to the US were valued at $5.9 billion, while tequila and other distilled spirits contributed another $5 billion.  READ: Canadian govt retaliates, puts tariffs on $107 billion of US products
 
From Canada, key agricultural imports include dairy products such as milk, cheese, and butter, as well as meat products like beef and pork. The US also imports grains and oilseeds, including wheat, barley, and canola oil. A 25 per cent tariff on these goods would likely lead to increased grocery prices as retailers pass on the higher costs to consumers.
 
(with inputs from agencies)
 

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs Trade tariffs US trade tariff US mexico US-Canada

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

