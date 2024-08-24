Business Standard
Drone strike in Syria kills Saudi militant from an al-Qaida-linked group

AP Idlib (Syria)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A drone strike in northwestern Syria on Friday killed a Saudi militant from an al-Qaida-linked group as he was riding on a motorcycle, a war monitor and local residents said.
The strike in the Jabal al-Zawiya area of the opposition-held Idlib province was believed to have been carried out by a US-led coalition that was established years ago to fight the militant Islamic State group.
There was no immediate comment from the US military, which has carried out a series of attacks over the past several years targeting al-Qaida-linked militants in northwestern Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitoring group, said the killed man was identified as Abu Abdul Rahman Makki, a Saudi citizen and former leader of the now-defunct extremist Jund al-Aqsa militant group.
Local media activist Kenana Hindawi said the motorcycle Makki was riding was hit by two missiles.
The US National Counterterrorism Centre currently lists Makki as a leader in the Horas al-Din, or Guardians of Religion, group, which includes hardcore al-Qaida members who broke away from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the strongest insurgent group in Idlib province.

The Observatory noted that Makki had previously been imprisoned by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.
Last year, a drone strike in Idlib killed two members of the Horas al-Din group.

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

