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Home / World News / Dubai issues incoming missile alert, sounds all clear minutes later

Dubai issues incoming missile alert, sounds all clear minutes later

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the warning just after 5:15 pm local

Dubai

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

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Authorities in the United Arab Emirates on Friday sounded an incoming missile alert for Dubai.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the warning just after 5:15 pm local.

Iran is suspected of launching a drone attack against a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday as Tehran increasingly challenges the region and the US over its control of the Strait of Hormuz, even with the current interim deal in the Iran war.

A few minutes later, authorities sounded an all clear, without elaborating.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dubai Ballistic missile Army

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 7:08 PM IST

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