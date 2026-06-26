Dubai issues incoming missile alert, sounds all clear minutes later

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates on Friday sounded an incoming missile alert for Dubai.

It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the warning just after 5:15 pm local.

Iran is suspected of launching a drone attack against a tanker off the coast of Oman on Thursday as Tehran increasingly challenges the region and the US over its control of the Strait of Hormuz, even with the current interim deal in the Iran war.

A few minutes later, authorities sounded an all clear, without elaborating.