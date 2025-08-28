Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad

The quake was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, and other adjoining areas, with its tremors reaching up to Gahkuch city

pakistan Flag

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world. (Photo: Shutterstock)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad on Wednesday, Geo News reported, citing Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The quake was recorded in Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, Swabi, and Mansehra, and other adjoining areas, with its tremors reaching up to Gahkuch city of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's Ghizer district.

Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that the epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

No casualties or damage have been reported in the quake.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Monday, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

 

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck Pakistan on 5:39 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), at a depth of 25 kilometres.NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.3, On: 25/08/2025 05:39:37 IST, Lat: 36.10 N, Long: 71.26 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Pakistan.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

Pakistan is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults. As a result, earthquakes in Pakistan often occur and are destructive.

Pakistan geologically overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau.

Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia. Hence, this region is prone to violent earthquakes as the two tectonic plates collide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

