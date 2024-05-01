Business Standard
Eight US newspapers sue OpenAI, Microsoft for copyright infringement

The New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, Denver Post and other papers filed the lawsuit Tuesday in a New York federal court.

Microsoft declined to comment Tuesday. OpenAI didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

A group of eight U.S. newspapers is suing ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the technology companies have been purloining millions of copyrighted news articles without permission or payment to train their artificial intelligence chatbots.
We've spent billions of dollars gathering information and reporting news at our publications, and we can't allow OpenAI and Microsoft to expand the Big Tech playbook of stealing our work to build their own businesses at our expense, said a written statement from Frank Pine, executive editor for the MediaNews Group and Tribune Publishing.
The other newspapers that are part of the lawsuit are MediaNews Group's Mercury News, Denver Post, Orange County Register and St. Paul Pioneer-Press, and Tribune Publishing's Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun Sentinel. All of the newspapers are owned by Alden Global Capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 01 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

