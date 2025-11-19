Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang to talk AI at US-Saudi investment forum

The event is planned for the day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known by his initials MBS, met with President Donald Trump at the White House

Both Musk and Huang attended a dinner Trump held for the crown prince. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will take part in a discussion on advances in artificial intelligence and technology at a US-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington on Wednesday, according to a document seen by Reuters. 
"This conversation will explore the emerging forces shaping the next wave of technological progress, highlighting the architectures, models, and investments powering a more intelligent and interconnected future," the document said. 
The event is planned for the day after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known by his initials MBS, met with President Donald Trump at the White House. 
The discussion will be moderated by Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia's minister of communications and information technology. 
 
Both Musk and Huang attended a dinner Trump held for the crown prince. 

Also taking part in the event are the CEOs from Chevron , Palantir, Aramco, Qualcomm, Cisco, Adobe, General Dynamics and
Pfizer, according to the agenda. 
In bin Salman's first trip to the US since 2018, he is touting growing business ties between the United States and Saudi Arabia.
Senior executives from the Blackstone Group, Boeing , IBM, Alphabet's Google, Salesforce, Supermicro, Lockheed Martin, Saudia
Group, Andreessen Horowitz, Halliburton, State Street and Parsons Corp are also expected at the November 19 event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. 
Trump is also set to speak at the event, the White House said. 
The forum will include panels on artificial intelligence, energy, technology, aerospace, health care and finance. 
In May, the United States and Saudi Arabia announced billions of dollars in investments in both countries during Trump's four-day Middle East trip.

Topics : Elon Musk Tech News Nvidia artifical intelligence US-Saudi

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

