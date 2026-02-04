Services PMI rises to 58.5 in Jan 2026 as demand and hiring pick up

India’s services sector continued to expand in January, with the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising marginally to 58.5 in January from 58.0 in December 2025, according to the data compiled by S&P Global.

The overall growth, which came on the back of demand buoyancy, new business gains and tech investment, remained strong with the index staying well above the neutral mark of 50, which separates expansion from contraction.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said, "India’s services PMI rose to 58.5 in January, up from 58.0 in December, signalling sustained momentum in the sector. Robust output growth was driven by a steady influx of new orders, including increased international demand from South and Southeast Asia. Business confidence climbed to a three-month high, supported by efficiency gains, effective marketing, and the acquisition of new clients. While input and output prices are rising, they remain fairly mild by historical standards. The composite PMI also strengthened in January, reflecting solid demand growth across both manufacturing and services."

Manufacturing PMI rebounds in Jan

India’s manufacturing sector continued to grow in January, with the HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rising marginally to 55.4 in January from 55.0 in December 2025.

The rebound came after the seasonally adjusted PMI touched a two-year low in December 2025, signalling a stronger improvement in operating conditions. The reading, however, came in below the flash estimate of 56.8 released in late January, though it remained above the long-run average.