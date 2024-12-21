Business Standard

Saturday, December 21, 2024 | 10:17 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Ex-ally Jagmeet Singh moves no-confidence motion: What's next for Trudeau?

Ex-ally Jagmeet Singh moves no-confidence motion: What's next for Trudeau?

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has announced a no-confidence motion against Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, jeopardising his minority government

Jagmeet Singh, Justin Trudeau

Photo: Reuters

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh has announced plans to introduce a no-confidence motion aimed at toppling Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government. This announcement, made via an open letter on Friday, intensifies the growing political crisis for Trudeau, who faces mounting pressure from within his party to step down amid sinking poll numbers.  
 

Trudeau's minority government in crisis  

 
The call for a no-confidence motion comes at a precarious time for the Liberals, with opinion polls predicting a sweeping defeat against the opposition Conservatives in the next federal election, scheduled before October 20, 2025. Singh's NDP, once a critical ally for Trudeau's government, now poses a significant threat to its survival.  
 
 

Trudeau’s limited options  

 
With his political future hanging in the balance, Trudeau faces several possible scenarios:  
 

1. Resignation

  
Should Trudeau choose to resign, the Liberal Party would need to appoint an interim Prime Minister while organising a leadership convention to elect his successor. However, if elections are called before this convention, the party risks campaigning under an unelected interim leader.  

Also Read

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Trudeau government faces collapse as NDP plans no-confidence motion

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada's PM Trudeau to shuffle his Cabinet today amid resignation calls

Donald Trump

Could Canada become 51st US state? Donald Trump thinks it's a 'great idea'

Donald Trump

Trump, not yet in office, already a figure in global economic policy

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada to end immigration points for job offers to combat LMIA fraud

 

2. Forced removal  

 
While there’s no formal mechanism for ousting a Liberal leader unwilling to step down, Trudeau could face insurmountable pressure from his cabinet and caucus, forcing his resignation.  
 

3. Loss of confidence in Parliament

  
If the NDP’s no-confidence motion garners enough support to pass, Trudeau's government will collapse. In Canada, losing a vote on key issues such as the budget is considered a loss of parliamentary confidence, necessitating the government's resignation or a new election.  
 

4. Intervention by the Governor General

  
Mary Simon, Canada’s Governor General and the representative of King Charles III, holds theoretical power to dismiss Trudeau. However, this scenario remains highly unlikely unless Trudeau loses parliamentary confidence.  
 

5. Surviving through alliances or delay tactics

 
To retain power, Trudeau’s government could seek support from smaller parties or prorogue Parliament, effectively delaying its reopening, currently scheduled for January 27 after the winter break.  
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, modi

PM Modi's Kuwait visit: First in 43 yrs; focus on trade, culture & defence

Security forces,army,soilder

Security forces in Manipur arrest 2 people, recover arms and ammunition

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah inaugurates residential complex for BSF personnel at Agartala Port

Randhir Jaiswal

India closely monitors developments impacting security: MEA on Pak missiles

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President, Modi, Narendra Modi

It's time to launch new phase of self-reliance in defence production: Murmu

Topics : Justin Trudeau Canada Jagmeet Singh no confidence motion BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon