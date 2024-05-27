Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Fewer top women earners in British finance since pandemic, shows report

The lack of progression of women to the most senior roles in financial and professional services is a major factor contributing to the gender pay gap

Earnings

Women make up a smaller proportion of top earners in British financial and professional services than before the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Women make up a smaller proportion of top earners in British financial and professional services than before the Covid-19 pandemic, research from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) showed on Monday.
 
Women made up 19.4 per cent of the top 1 per cent of earners in the sector on average between the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2023, down from 19.7 per cent in the three years up to the first quarter of 2020, the research showed.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The lack of progression of women to the most senior roles in financial and professional services is a major factor contributing to the gender pay gap," said Grace Lordan, an associate professor at the LSE.
 
"We are going backwards, but I am not surprised. For progress to be made, there needs to be a bigger shift towards recognising that diversity is good for business." Some of Britain's top financial firms pay women 28.8 per cent less on average than male counterparts, according to salary data from 21 companies reviewed by Reuters last month.
 
However, the LSE research, based on the government's quarterly Labour Force Survey, showed that women made up 28.3 per cent of the top 10 per cent of earners between the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2023, a rise of 2.5 per cent from the three-year period up to the first quarter of 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics : Britain women employment women entrepreneurs women employees workforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon