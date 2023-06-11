close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

First ever Hindu American Summit to be held at US Capitol on June 14

A group of eminent Indian-Americans from across the country have come together to host the first ever Hindu-American Summit for Political Engagement at the US Capitol

Press Trust of India Washington
India USA flags

India USA flags

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 7:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A group of eminent Indian-Americans from across the country have come together to host the first ever Hindu-American Summit for Political Engagement at the US Capitol, which organisers said along with others would be addressed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Being organised by the recently formed Americans4Hindus political Action committee in association with over 20 other diaspora bodies, the Hindu-American Summit is to be held at the US Capitol on June 14 to raise the concerns of the Hindu community before the lawmakers.

About 130 Indian American leaders from all over the country -- Florida, New York, Boston, Texas, Chicago and California representing 20 Hindu and Indian organisations are coming to the US Capital for the event.

Hindu Americans, he said, are doing good across the country, but politically they are way behind.

Politically, we think, we've never been discriminated against, we are doing well. But unfortunately, tides are changing. I'm from California, where unfortunately, on the caste basis now, they want to add this to the discriminating factors, cardiologist Dr Romesh Japra said on Saturday.

He alleged that organisations like Equality Labs and CARE are trying to dismantle Hinduism.

Also Read

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Trump lit that fire, says House report on Capitol Hill insurrection

Elections not a factor for monetary policy: RBI governor at BFSI Summit

US firms prioritize others over China: American Chamber of Commerce China

Hindu rate of growth: Where does the term come from and what it means

Biden marks LGBTQ+ Pride month with celebration on White House South Lawn

LIVE: Indian-American LGBTQ members urge PM to support equal Rrghts

28 killed, 140 injured as rain, thunderstorms hits parts of Pakistan

Sri Lanka takes action to accelerate investor laws as Adani Group waits

Counteroffensive, defensive actions taking place in Ukraine: Zelenskyy

They are behind many (anti-Hindu activities) of these things. So, we thought we should get together, unite all the Hindu Americans, all the leaders, all the executive heads of the organisations, and get here on the Capitol Hill, come to the powerhouses, the Congress and put our case forward, he said in response to a question.

Along with McCarthy, several other Congressional leaders both from the Democratic and the Republican side are expected to address the summit, he said. McCarthy, he said, would deliver the keynote address. Prominent among those include Indian American lawmakers.

Dr Japra said the community is working towards creating the first ever Hindu Caucus a group of lawmakers working towards protecting the interest of Hindu Americans in the House of Representatives.

We are trying to put together the Hindu Caucus, where we will ask all these congressional leaders, Senators and Representatives to become part of our caucus, he said.

The community, he said, would endorse and raise funds for the Congressional leaders who agree with Hindu principles and values and are willing to help the community and talk about Hindu phobia, Hindu hate, and concerns of immigration.

Among the organisations who are part of this Hindu American Summit are American Hindu Coalition, American Hindu Federation, Americans for Equality PAC, Ekal Vidyalaya, Federation of Indian Americans, Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies, Hindu Action, Hindu Action PAC of Florida, Hindu PACR, Hindu Swyamsevak Sangha, Hindu University of America, Kashmir Hindu Foundation, Patriot America, Sewa International, US India Relationship Council and World Hindu Council of America.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : USA Indian American

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 7:31 AM IST

Latest News

View More

2 held from Mumbai suburb for issuing death threats to Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut
2 min read

WTC Final 2023: India's Sehwag, Jaffer question Shubman Gill's dismissal

Sehwag, Virender Sehwag
2 min read

PM Modi lauds long-jumper Sreeshankar for 3rd place in Paris Diamond League

PM Modi
2 min read

Most Popular

NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access

Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash
2 min read

No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

Linda Yaccarino
2 min read

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman calls on China to help shape AI safety guidelines

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon