Five killed, over a dozen injured as gunman opens fire in Poland's Krakow
The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city's Main Square, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded
Listen to This Article
Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.
The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city's Main Square, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.
The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.
Other details were not immediately available.
Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometres from the capital, Warsaw.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 07 2026 | 9:33 PM IST