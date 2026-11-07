Five killed, over a dozen injured as gunman opens fire in Poland's Krakow

Five people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire Saturday afternoon in a market square in Krakow, Poland, police said.

The gunman aimed at random people as he drove by the city's Main Square, Krakow police said. Police officers are among the wounded.

The perpetrator was shot and wounded during a confrontation with police.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, in a post on X, said police are investigating the attack.

Other details were not immediately available.

Krakow is the second-largest city in Poland and roughly 250 kilometres from the capital, Warsaw.