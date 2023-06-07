close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Floodwaters engulf areas of Ukraine after dam breach as hundreds evacuated

Footage taken from the air showed waters filling the streets of the Russian-controlled city of Nova Kakhovska on the eastern side of the river

AP Kherson (Ukraine)
Nova Kakhovka dam flooding Ukraine

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Floodwaters from a collapsed dam kept rising in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in a major emergency operation that brought a dramatic new dimension to the war with Russia, now in its 16th month.

Amid the disaster response, artillery shelling rang out as people scrambled to get out of the danger zone, climbing onto military trucks or rafts.

Officials said the flood's force was expected to slacken as the day wore on, a day after Tuesday's breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam and reservoir, which is one of the largest in the world.

Even so, authorities said water levels were expected to rise by another metre (about 3 feet) over the following 20 hours and engulf more downriver areas along the banks of the Dnieper.

Some local residents spent the night on rooftops. Others, scrambling to flee the rising waters, were evacuated by buses and trains with the belongings they could carry.

The intensity of floods is slightly decreasing," Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson Regional Military administration, said in a video. "However, due to the significant destruction of the dam, the water will keep coming.

Also Read

Ukraine brands Russia 'terrorist state' to open hearings at top UN court

After much delay, stage set to elect new MCD mayor following SC order

Russia attacks Ukraine with 16 Iran-made drones, Kiev officials claim

How Russia-Ukraine war has shaped US planning for a China conflict

Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Johnnie Walker maker Diageo, passes away at 64

Persistent inflation, rising rates will weigh on global economy: OECD

US knew of Ukraine's plan to attack Nord Stream gas link: Reports

US SEC sues crypto exchange Coinbase post suing Binance for not registering

Germany cuts plastic waste exports by 51% in a decade due to restrictions

He said more than 1,800 houses were flooded along the Dnieper and that almost 1,500 people had been evacuated.

Residents sloshed through knee-deep waters in inundated homes as videos posted on social media showed scenes including rescue workers carrying people to safety, and what looked like the triangular roof of an entire building that had been uprooted drifting downstream.

Footage taken from the air showed waters filling the streets of the Russian-controlled city of Nova Kakhovska on the eastern side of the river.

Nova Kakhovska's Russia-appointed mayor, Vladimir Leontyev, said seven people were missing but early signs indicated that they could be alive.

Officials in Russia-controlled parts of Kherson region said 900 Nova Kalhovka residents were evacuated, including 17 rescued from the tops of flooded buildings.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam and adjoining power station, which sits in an area Moscow has controlled for more than a year.

Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area for the collapse of the dam's wall, where the river separates the two sides.

The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, noted its earlier assessment that the Russians have a greater and clearer interest in flooding the lower Dnieper despite the damage to their own prepared defensive positions.

Amid speculation that Ukraine may have secretly started its long-anticipated counteroffensive, the ISW said Russian forces may think breaching the dam could cover a possible retreat and delay Ukraine's push.

Experts noted that the dam, about 70 kilometres (44 miles) to the east of the city of Kherson, was believed to be in disrepair and vulnerable to collapse as water was already brimming over when the wall gave way.

It hadn't been producing power since November, according to officials.

Britain's Ministry of Defence, which has regularly issued updates about the war, said the Kakhovka reservoir was at record high water levels before the breach.

While the dam wasn't entirely washed away, the ministry warned that its structure is likely to deteriorate further over the next few days, causing additional flooding.

The dam helps provide irrigation and drinking water to a wide swath of southern Ukraine, including the Crimean Peninsula, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Underscoring the war's global repercussions, wheat prices jumped 3 per cent after the collapse. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other food to Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia.

Both sides warned of a looming environmental disaster from polluted waters, partly caused by oil leaking from the dam's machinery. The empty reservoir could later deprive farmland of irrigation.

Officials from Russia and Ukraine, and the UN, have said that the damage will take days to assess, and warned of a long recovery period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : flood Ukraine dam

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume Icon

TMS Ep449: NEP, rising airfares, Jonathan Garner, spelling competition

TMS
2 min read

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies into severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Biparjoy
2 min read

Cloud-lending startup Lentra raises $27 million in extended Series B round

valuation, start-ups, startups, funding, fundraising, investors, investments, capital
2 min read

BJP president Nadda chairs special meeting with party workers in Noida

J P Nadda
1 min read

Yogi asks officials to work in mission mode to solve people's problems

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Most Popular

World Bank offers dim outlook for global economy on higher interest rates

World Bank
3 min read

US SEC charges Coinbase for operating as unregistered securities exchange

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

New York tops the world's 20 most expensive cities for expats in 2023

Statue of Liberty, New York
3 min read

This Malaysian island has now banned Airbnb. And it isn't first to do so

v
6 min read

Diverted Air India Delhi-US flight lands in middle of Russia airspace row

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon