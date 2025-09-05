Friday, September 05, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Japan PM Ishiba hails Trump's order to cut tariffs on autos, other imports

Japan PM Ishiba hails Trump's order to cut tariffs on autos, other imports

The reduction to 15 per cent from the previous 25 per cent was agreed between the two sides on July 22

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (Photo:PTI)

AP Tokyo
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed US President Donald Trump's signing of an order to implement lower tariffs on automobiles and other Japanese imports as a step that addressed uncertainty for key industries.

The reduction to 15 per cent from the previous 25 per cent was agreed between the two sides on July 22.

Tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States were the top priority for the government, and we have put all our effort into achieving an agreement in the best possible way as soon as possible, Ishiba said Friday. The way it was achieved is just excellent.

 

The step on tariffs comes as the Japanese prime minister faces pressure from right-wing rivals within his party to resign over the party's July election loss.

In Washington, Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa and his US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also signed a joint statement, confirming a $550 billion Japanese investment in US projects.

Also Read

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee

US commerce secy hails $550 billion trade deal with Japan as 'game changer'

Donald Trump, Japan PM Shigeru Ishiba

Trump signs order on US-Japan trade deal, applies 15% baseline tariff

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares slip after US stocks sink, Japan faces political uncertainty

maritime trade, supply chain, global shipping, Trump tariffs, Donald Trump, Logistics industry, Supply chain, Shipping industry

Japanese shipping major MOL in talks with govt to build ships in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba travelled in the bullet train. | Photo: Reuters

Beyond the bullet train: Japan's expanding role in India's infrastructure

Akazawa said Trump's order brings down tariffs on automobiles and auto parts to 15 per cent, and that there will be no stacking on the existing rate, and so-called reciprocal tariffs on most other goods are also set at the same rate without stacking. He said aircraft and aircraft parts will be excluded from reciprocal tariffs.

The two allies agreed on the deal in July, but Japanese officials discovered days later that the preliminary deal had added 15 per cent to existing rates and objected. Washington acknowledged the mistake and agreed to fix and refund any excess import duties paid.

Akazawa said he expected the order to take effect within two weeks.

Ishiba said Akazawa carried the prime minister's letter to Trump, stating his wish to build a golden era of Japan-US relations together, and inviting the president to visit Japan.

He welcomed the deal as a result of his consistent push for investment instead of tariffs and stressed that it is important to implement the agreement faithfully and promptly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Earthquake

Afghanistan hit by series of earthquakes in 24 hrs, latest of magnitude 4.5

Trump, White House dinner, tech CEOs

Trump shifts war claims again, now says he stopped 'three conflicts'

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Russia rejects Western guarantees as nations back Ukraine reassurance force

US companies, US jobs hiring, hiring

US likely added modest 80K jobs in August, sign of cooling labour market

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

US and Taiwan hold secret defence talks in Alaska as Trump courts China

Topics : Donald Trump Japan Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon