Friday, February 20, 2026 | 08:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Former Google engineers charged with stealing Pixel Phone processor secrets

Former Google engineers charged with stealing Pixel Phone processor secrets

The three, all Iranian nationals, were charged in a US indictment unsealed Thursday on 14 felony counts of conspiracy and theft of trade secrets and destroying evidence

Google Pixel

Google’s internal security system detected the sisters’ downloading of its files and notified the FBI | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Robert Burnson
 
Two former Google engineers and one of their husbands were indicted for allegedly stealing trade secrets relating to the company’s Tensor processor for Pixel phones.
 
The three — all Iranian nationals — were charged in a US indictment unsealed Thursday on 14 felony counts of conspiracy and theft of trade secrets and destroying evidence. 
 
Samaneh Ghandali, 41, was a hardware engineer at Google in Silicon Valley and her sister, Soroor Ghandali, 32, was an intern before they both joined another tech firm. Samaneh’s husband, Mohammadjavad Khosravi, 40, applied multiple times at Google but was not hired, and worked for a third tech company.
 
 
The three were arrested Thursday and made initial appearances in federal court in San Jose, California, the Justice Department said in a statement. If convicted on the most serious charges, they could be sentenced to at least 20 years in prison, according to the statement.

Also Read

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

AGI among most momentous periods, requires navigation: Google DeepMind CEO

Google Display AI glasses in action (Image: Google)

Google details UI design of Android XR-based AI glasses with display

india ai impact summit 2026, sundar pichai

AI must not widen inequality gaps, says Google CEO Pichai at India Summit

Modi, Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai

Google's India AI plans: Of classrooms and Cloud with training push

PM Narendra Modi with world leaders at the India AI Impact Summit dinner on Wednesday (Photo: X via @narendramodi)

Data centres to subsea cables: India draws mega AI infra bets on Day 3

 
“We have enhanced safeguards to protect our confidential information and immediately alerted law enforcement after discovering this incident,” José Castañeda, a Google spokesperson, said in a statement. “Today’s indictments are an important step towards accountability and we’ll continue working to ensure our trade secrets remain secure.”  
 
A lawyer for the defendants at the public defender’s office couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.
 
While working at Google, Samaneh Ghandali sent more than 300 files, including company trade secrets, to a third-party communications application based outside of the US, according to the indictment.
 
Soroor Ghandali sent 34 files, also including trade secrets, in the same way, the indictment says.
 
Prosecutors allege the three intended to provide the trade secrets to third parties, but it’s not clear from the indictment if this happened.
 
Google’s internal security system detected the sisters’ downloading of its files and notified the FBI, according to the indictment.
 
The case is USA v. Ghandali, 26-cr-00071, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

More From This Section

Venezuela

Venezuela approves amnesty bill that could free many political prisoners

US Warship, USS Gravely

US sends largest force of warships, aircraft to Middle East in decades

Donald Trump

'It's a shame': Trump on ex-Prince Andrew's arrest over Epstein probe

Artificial intelligence

US launches $200 million Edge AI Package for Indo-Pacific smartphones

Prince Andrew

Former Prince Andrew released 11 hours after his arrest amid Epstein probe

Topics : Google Google Pixel United States Olympic Committee theft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance