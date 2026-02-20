Friday, February 20, 2026 | 07:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US launches $200 million Edge AI Package for Indo-Pacific smartphones

US launches $200 million Edge AI Package for Indo-Pacific smartphones

Artificial intelligence

ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

The US Department of State announced the launch of a competitive process to award up to $200 million in foreign assistance funding to support programs to accelerate the deployment of secure, high-quality, and affordable handheld smartphone devices across the Indo-Pacific region.

According to a statement, the US State Department seeks innovative proposals to improve the competitiveness of next-generation smartphones in the Indo-Pacific region running on trusted operating systems (Android/iOS) through the Edge AI Package. This will ensure that the next billion internet usersare integrated into an open, interoperable, and innovation-forward software ecosystem.

This initiative accelerates the Pax Silica vision of a flourishing, interconnected Indo-Pacific by empowering millions with developer tools of AI innovation and entrepreneurship. It also provides a market-based alternative to high-risk vendors, offsetting the price distortions of untrusted providers while promoting a trusted AI software stack--a critical component of US efforts to ensure that the digital infrastructure of our partners remains secure, autonomous, and free from coercion.

 

"Interested parties should email EdgeAI@state.gov to request additional information and technical requirements. The submission window will remain open for 90 days. Provision of funding is contingent on the availability of funds and Congressional notification," the statement read.

Pax Silica is a US-led initiative launched in December 2025 to secure the global AI and semiconductor supply chain and reduce dependence on non-aligned nations. The alliance includes the US, Japan, South Korea, and other trusted partners, aiming to ensure advanced AI remains with democratic nations.

India is set to join Pax Silica in February 2026, a move seen as a "historic milestone". India brings a massive talent pool, growing semiconductor ambitions, and a strategic location, ensuring that New Delhi has a seat at the table where the "architecture of the 21st century" is being designed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence US government Indo-Pacific region

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

