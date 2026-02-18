Google unveils new subsea cables to strengthen AI links between India, US

Alphabet and Google chief executive officer Sundar Pichai on Wednesday announced the India America Connect Initiative, a new infrastructure which will deliver new sub-sea cable routes at multiple locations within the southern hemisphere to increase artificial intelligence (AI) connectivity between the United States and India.

“To take advantage of the opportunities this infrastructure creates, we must also invest in people, in skilling,” Pichai, who is on an India visit during the ongoing AI Impact Summit, said.

Google will start offering an AI Professional Certificate programme to help people master AI at their work. Apart from this, the company will also partner with Wadhwani AI to give early-career students the option to learn AI.

In addition, Google will partner with government-run Atal Tinkering Labs to provide generative AI assistants to over 10,000 Indian schools covering 11 million students, with a focus on robotics and coding.

Google will soon also launch an enhanced model of its voice and camera tool, Searchlight, to allow people to search what they see in their native languages, Pichai said, adding that Indian users were among the highest global adopters of voice and visual search.

India is among the largest markets for the company’s flagship large language model (LLM)-based chatbot, Gemini, he said.

Speaking of the $15-billion AI Hub investment, Pichai said that once finished, the sub-sea cable and the data centre infrastructure will bring jobs and the benefits of cutting-edge AI to businesses across India.

Citing the government’s 2025 AI Readiness Index, which has placed India in the top tier of nations for public-sector adoption of AI, Pichai said that Google Cloud will provide the infrastructure for a platform that will support more than 20 million public servants across 800 Indian districts in 18 Indian languages.

“AI is fundamentally shifting the pace of discovery and I am excited to see how we can continue accelerating science for real-world impact. From advancing quantum computing to predicting extreme weather, AI is giving us the tools to understand the universe in deeper ways and solve hard problems in science,” Pichai said.

Google on Wednesday also announced a new $30-million Science Impact Challenge grant from Google.org to drive the next generation of scientific breakthroughs.

As part of the National Partnerships for AI initiative, Google DeepMind and the Indian government will partner to broaden access to frontier AI capabilities to support national priorities.