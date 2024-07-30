Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Four killed in rains, floods as remnants of Typhoon Gaemi lash south China

Meteorological experts said the combination of a weather system from the typhoon, which has been downgraded, and a southwest monsoon has created conditions for heavy rain and high-humidity

Typhoon Gaemi, cyclone, flood, waterlogging, rains

The Juanshui flows into the Xiangjiang river, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, and it saw record-high flooding in some parts, according to People's Daily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrential rain and flooding in China's southern Hunan province has killed four people and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents, Chinese state media said on Tuesday, as remnants of the now weakened Typhoon Gaemi continue to lash the country.

The province has been particularly hard-hit by several days of heavy rain which has breached major dikes and dams, and flooded large swathes of crop land, according to state media.

In Zixing county, almost 90,000 people have been affected by the extreme weather which has damaged some 1,400 homes and led to the collapse of about 1,300 roads, the People's Daily website reported. Several villages have also lost power.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meteorological experts said the combination of a weather system from the typhoon, which has been downgraded, and a southwest monsoon has created conditions for heavy rain and high-humidity, according to Beijing News.
 
In the past two days, rainfall led to the Juanshui river levels to rise, breaching three dikes, the Xinhua news agency reported. One of the dikes was successfully sealed on Monday.
 
The Juanshui flows into the Xiangjiang river, a major tributary of the Yangtze River, and it saw record-high flooding in some parts, according to People's Daily.
 
On Sunday, 15 people were killed from a rain-triggered landslide that washed away houses in Hunan, state media reported. Heavy rains have also hit several other provinces, which had issued warnings and enforced emergency planning.
 
China's government met last week to discuss measures to combat the flooding from the heavy rains. China has already released at least 6.67 billion yuan ($918 million) in emergency disaster relief funds, according to Reuters calculations.
 

Also Read

China claims diving record with its 49th Olympic gold medal, surpasses US

Russia, Iran, and China seek to shape US election by recruiting Americans

Olympics 2024: S Korea edges China to win 10th straight gold in archery

Taiwan detects 16 Chinese aircraft, 14 naval vessels near its territory

US to upgrade military command in Japan amid growing concerns over China

Topics : China Rainfall water problems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon