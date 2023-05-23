close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

France bans domestic flights to curb emissions; trains to ramp up frequency

The decision was undertaken in an attempt to cut carbon emissions

BS Web Team New Delhi
Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

France on Tuesday announced to ban domestic flights on short routes that can be easily covered by train in less than two-and-a-half hours.
The decision was undertaken in an attempt to cut carbon emissions.

According to media reports, the law came into force two years after the lawmakers voted to end routes where the same journey could be made by trains in less than two-and-a-half hours. The move will mostly rule out air travel between Paris and regional hubs such as Nantes, Lyon, and Bordeaux.
"On average, the plane emits 77 times more CO2 per passenger than the train on these routes, even though the train is cheaper and the time lost is limited to 40 minutes," the report said.

The French government's law also specified that the train services on the same route must be frequent, well-connected, and timely to meet the demand of passengers, who would otherwise travel by air.
The report stated that people who will be making such short trips should also be able to make return train journeys on the same day, after having spent eight hours at their destination.

Also Read

Centre asks industry to be ready for EU carbon tax, vows smooth transition

French Open 2023: First time since 2004, Nadal won't play at Roland Garros

Will renewable energy stocks keep your portfolio green?

Excessive methane emitted from mega wildfires fuels vicious cycle: Study

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

One in three people will live in dangerously hot areas by 2080: Report

Papers left on car roof may keep world's biggest nuclear plant shut

UK cracks down on overseas student visa right to bring family dependants

US default scenarios span from localised pain to Jamie Dimon's 'panic'

Imran Khan suffers first major blow as close aide quits party, politics


Although the measure was a part of the 2021 climate law and was applied in practice already, some airlines had asked the European Commission to probe whether it was legal.
This development has now irked the aviation industry after French lawmakers have been debating on how to cut emissions from private jets. 

The report states that France's Citizens' Convention on Climate, which was created by President Emmanuel Macron in 2019 and included 150 members of the public, had proposed scrapping plane journeys where train journeys of under four hours existed. However, this was reduced to two-and-a-half hours after facing objections from some regions, as well as the airline Air France-KLM.

Topics : France domestic flights Emmanuel Macron Carbon emissions BS Web Reports

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

US default scenarios span from localised pain to Jamie Dimon's 'panic'

US dollar
3 min read

India has 172 GW renewable energy capacity, 129 MW under implementation

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

India has 'unparalleled mechanism' to address human rights violations: NHRC

NHRC issues notice to Telangana govt over botched surgeries
5 min read

Paytm Payments gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vijay Shekhar as part-time chair

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
1 min read

Delhi govt expresses concern over increasing atrocities on SC/ST community

Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Russia pushes India for help to avert its global financial isolation

Aero India 2023
5 min read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann
2 min read

Int'l securities watchdog proposes global rules for crypto sector

Cryptocurrency
2 min read

TikTok files suit to stop 'unconstitutional' ban in US State of Montana

tiktok
3 min read

It's China's loss, not India's: Jitendra Singh on Beijing skipping G20 meet

Jitendra Singh
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon