close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

French constitutional council yet to rule on higher retirement age

As long as this reform isn't withdrawn, the mobilization will continue in one form or another, Sophie Binet, head of the leftist CGT union, said on Thursday

AP Paris
Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An elite French institution was expected to rule on Friday on whether President Emmanuel Macron's contested plan to raise the retirement age is constitutional, a decision that could calm or further enrage opponents of the change.

All eyes were on the heavily guarded Constitutional Council, which can nix all or parts of a complex pension reform plan that Macron pushed through without a vote by the lower house of parliament. Spontaneous demonstrations were likely around France ahead of the nine-member court's ruling.

The president's drive to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64 has provoked months of labour strikes and protests. Violence by pockets of ultra-left radicals marked the 12 otherwise peaceful nationwide marches that unions organised since January.

In addition to ruling on the pension reforms, the Constitutional Council also will decide on a request by lawmakers who oppose the plan to use a little-used and lengthy process that could ultimately lead to a referendum on a proposal for the legal retirement age not to exceed 62.

The court members can reject the pension legislation in whole or in part. Any sections they conclude pass constitutional muster must be promulgated into law, whether or not the council also grants the referendum request.

Union leaders have said the body's decisions would be respected. However, they also have vowed to continue protest actions in an attempt to get Macron to simply withdraw the measure.

Also Read

Violent protests erupt in France over Macron's retirement age push

France's Macron risks his government to raise retirement age from 62 to 64

Changed and new rules for National Pension Scheme: All you need to know

Old pension scheme: Is politics trumping economics?

Old vs New: No early retirement for debate on pension as elections loom

Gender equality in farming could add $1 trillion to world economy, says FAO

Nepal Prez urges people to rise above petty issues for political stability

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 hits Tuban region of Indonesia

India, Japan, France's common platform to aid Sri Lankan debt restructuring

Nepal PM requests SC to scrap petition on 5,000 Maoist insurgency killings

As long as this reform isn't withdrawn, the mobilization will continue in one form or another, Sophie Binet, head of the leftist CGT union, said on Thursday.

The leader of the moderate CFDT, Laurent Berger, warned that there will be repercussions if the Constitutional Council gives the French government a green light.

Polls have consistently shown that the majority of French citizens are opposed to working two more years before being able to reap pension benefits. The government's decision to skirt a parliamentary vote in March by using special constitutional powers renewed the fury of opponents of the measure.

Opponents have challenged the government's choice of including the pension plan in a budget bill, which significantly accelerated the legislative process. They hope it will provide grounds for the Constitutional Council to reject the text as a whole.

Topics : French emergency | France | Retirement schemes

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon