Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Glaciers losing record amounts of ice as global temperatures rise, warns UN

Glaciers losing record amounts of ice as global temperatures rise, warns UN

The report coincides with a UNESCO summit in Paris marking the first World Day for Glaciers, urging global action to protect glaciers around the world

Image

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Glaciers around the globe are disappearing faster than ever, with the last three-year period seeing the largest glacial mass loss on record, according to a UNESCO report released on Friday. 
The 9,000 gigatons of ice lost from glaciers since 1975 are roughly equivalent to "an ice block the size of Germany with the thickness of 25 meters," Michael Zemp, director of the Switzerland-based World Glacier Monitoring Service, said during a press conference announcing the report at the UN headquarters in Geneva. 
The dramatic ice loss, from the Arctic to the Alps, from South America to the Tibetan Plateau, is expected to accelerate as climate change, caused by the burning of fossil fuels, pushes global temperatures higher. This would likely exacerbate economic, environmental and social problems across the world as sea levels rise and these key water sources dwindle. 
 
The report coincides with a UNESCO summit in Paris marking the first World Day for Glaciers, urging global action to protect glaciers around the world. 
Zemp said that five of the last six years registered the largest losses, with glaciers losing 450 gigatons of mass in 2024 alone. 

Also Read

Amazon forest

Stretch of Amazon cleared to build highway for COP30, sparks controversy

Jim Skea

Inaction worsened global climate crisis, says UN climate panel chief

Climate change drought, famine

India among most affected countries by climate change from 1993-2022: CRI

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Moment of decision missed in 2024 at UN climate summit but all's not lost

COP29

Rich nations fail to meet climate goals, study reveals worsening outlook

The accelerated loss has made mountain glaciers one of the largest contributors to sea level rise, putting millions at risk of devastating floods and damaging water routes that billions of people depend on for hydroelectric energy and agriculture. 
Stefan Uhlenbrook, the director of water and cryosphere at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said that about 275,000 glaciers remain globally which, along with the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, comprise about 70% of the world's freshwater. 
"We need to advance our scientific knowledge, we need to advance through better observing systems, through better forecasts and better early warning systems for the planet and the people," Uhlenbrook said. 
DANGERS AND DEITIES 
About 1.1 billion people live in mountain communities, which suffer the most immediate impacts of glacier loss, due to the increasing risks with natural hazards and unreliable water sources. The remote locations and difficult terrains also make cheap fixes difficult to come by. 
Rising temperatures are expected to worsen droughts in areas that rely on snowpack for freshwater, while increasing both the severity and frequency of hazards like avalanches, landslides, flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs). 
One Peruvian farmer living downstream of a retreating glacier has taken the issue to court, suing German energy giant RWE for a portion of the glacial lake's flood defenses proportionate to its historic global emissions. 
"The changes we see in the field are literally heartbreaking," glaciologist Heidi Sevestre, secretariat at the Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Program, told Reuters outside the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Wednesday. 
"Things in certain regions are happening actually much faster than we anticipated," Sevestre added, noting a recent trip to the Rwenzori Mountains, located in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in East Africa, where glaciers are now expected to disappear by 2030. 
Sevestre has worked with the region's indigenous Bakonzo communities who believe a deity called Kitasamba lives in the glaciers. 
"Can you imagine the deep spiritual connection, this strong attachment they have towards the glaciers and what it might mean for them that their glaciers are disappearing?" Sevestre said. 
Glacial melt in East Africa has led to increased local conflicts over water, according to the new UNESCO report, and while the impact on a global scale is minimal, the trickle of melting glaciers around the world is having a compounding impact. 
Between 2000 and 2023, melting mountain glaciers have caused 18 millimeters of global sea level rise, about 1 mm per year. 
Every millimeter can expose up to 300,000 people to annual flooding, according to the World Glacier Monitoring Service. 
"Billions of people are connected to glaciers, whether they know it or not, and that will require billions of people to protect them," Sevestre said. 

More From This Section

Pete Hegseth

Hegseth increases US warship presence in West Asia with 2 aircraft carriers

Syria Passport

Having a name: In Syria, they want to be wanted by the Assad regime

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery

US President Donald Trump

Republicans' team writes to Trump, seeks tariff parity to boost exports

China bank

China's central bank to tweak policy to boost forex market resilience

Topics : Climate Change UN climate summit Global Warming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon